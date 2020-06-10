TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Lemon Curd Pudding

By Gordon Wright 10 June 2020

Lemon curd tart as featured in Karoo Food by Gordon Wright (Penguin) (Photo: Sean Calitz)

Lemon curd is a delicious condiment that one seldom sees nowadays, a lemon curd pudding even less so. That needs to change. It is sweet and tangy and perfect for the end of a meal. I have even thrown in an orange variation of it as a bonus.

Ingredients

Serves 4

25 ml butter

165 ml sugar

2 eggs

*Juice and grated rind of 1 lemon

250 ml cup milk

25g flour

2g salt

 

Method

In a mixer, cream butter and add sugar gradually and cream well, then add beaten egg yolks, flour, *lemon juice and rind and mix thoroughly. Add **scalded milk and fold in stiffly whipped egg whites. Pour into greased baking dish, set in a pan of hot water and bake in the oven at about 175℃ for 45 minutes until a golden brown crust has formed. It forms a delicious custard of its own.

* Orange curd: Substitute the lemon juice and zest with 60 ml orange juice and zest of 1 orange, add 5 ml lemon juice. 

**Scald the milk and then follow the directions for the lemon curd pudding. Scalded milk is milk brought nearly to a boil and then cooled down. Scalded milk makes yeast breads lighter and sponge cakes springier. It also helps dissolve sugar and melt butter, and extracts the most flavour from vanilla beans, cinnamon, citrus peels, and other flavour agents. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

CHINA-SOUTH AFRICA

Are South Africans safe with Huawei? (Part 2): A different kind of virus

By Heidi Swart

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Lemon Curd Pudding

Gordon Wright
4 mins ago
< 1 min

HANDGUNS AND RIFLES

Jabulani hostel shootings: Cele calls in special unit to track suspects

Bheki C. Simelane
1 hour ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

Maverick Citizen: Hunger

Food prices continue to increase exponentially with no price clampdowns in sight 
Shani Reddy 3 hours ago
4 mins

"Many people lose the small joys in the hope for the big happiness." ~ Pearl S Buck

PHOTO ESSAY

Old-age home blues: Finding ways to ease alienation during lockdown

Shiraaz Mohamed 14 hours ago
2 mins

SARS Wars Fallout

Van Loggerenberg calls for prosecution of those implicated in attack on revenue service

Marianne Thamm
13 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

It is time for people of colour to say, enough

Devi Moodley-Rajab
2 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Racism in our schools is a continuum of our past

Oscar Van Heerden
13 hours ago
10 mins

Op-Ed

Torture and repression continue under Emmerson Mnangagwa’s iron-fisted, ‘corrupt’ rule

Tendai Biti
14 hours ago
10 mins