Lemon curd tart as featured in Karoo Food by Gordon Wright (Penguin) (Photo: Sean Calitz)

Lemon curd is a delicious condiment that one seldom sees nowadays, a lemon curd pudding even less so. That needs to change. It is sweet and tangy and perfect for the end of a meal. I have even thrown in an orange variation of it as a bonus.

Ingredients

Serves 4

25 ml butter

165 ml sugar

2 eggs

*Juice and grated rind of 1 lemon

250 ml cup milk

25g flour

2g salt

Method

In a mixer, cream butter and add sugar gradually and cream well, then add beaten egg yolks, flour, *lemon juice and rind and mix thoroughly. Add **scalded milk and fold in stiffly whipped egg whites. Pour into greased baking dish, set in a pan of hot water and bake in the oven at about 175℃ for 45 minutes until a golden brown crust has formed. It forms a delicious custard of its own.

* Orange curd: Substitute the lemon juice and zest with 60 ml orange juice and zest of 1 orange, add 5 ml lemon juice.

**Scald the milk and then follow the directions for the lemon curd pudding. Scalded milk is milk brought nearly to a boil and then cooled down. Scalded milk makes yeast breads lighter and sponge cakes springier. It also helps dissolve sugar and melt butter, and extracts the most flavour from vanilla beans, cinnamon, citrus peels, and other flavour agents. DM/TGIFood

