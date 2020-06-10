Ingredients
Serves 4
25 ml butter
165 ml sugar
2 eggs
*Juice and grated rind of 1 lemon
250 ml cup milk
25g flour
2g salt
Method
In a mixer, cream butter and add sugar gradually and cream well, then add beaten egg yolks, flour, *lemon juice and rind and mix thoroughly. Add **scalded milk and fold in stiffly whipped egg whites. Pour into greased baking dish, set in a pan of hot water and bake in the oven at about 175℃ for 45 minutes until a golden brown crust has formed. It forms a delicious custard of its own.
* Orange curd: Substitute the lemon juice and zest with 60 ml orange juice and zest of 1 orange, add 5 ml lemon juice.
**Scald the milk and then follow the directions for the lemon curd pudding. Scalded milk is milk brought nearly to a boil and then cooled down. Scalded milk makes yeast breads lighter and sponge cakes springier. It also helps dissolve sugar and melt butter, and extracts the most flavour from vanilla beans, cinnamon, citrus peels, and other flavour agents. DM/TGIFood
