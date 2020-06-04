(Photo: Sean Calitz)

This cold dessert is rich, crunchy and decadent yet beautifully soft, smooth and sort of ice creamy. I like to offset the sweetness with some granadilla. Just a small scoop of fresh pulp on top and that tartness contrasts and yet complements this dessert perfectly.

You need to make this in three separate parts and blend them together.

Makes 6-8 servings

Caramelised Hazelnuts:

80 g hazelnuts

80 g castor sugar

Place the sugar in a heavy pan and heat, add the hazelnuts and mix until the hazelnuts are caramelised and the mixture is a beautiful golden colour. Pour out on a heat resistant surface and allow to cool. Set aside. (Be very careful as this mixture is incredibly hot and can easily burn you quite badly if spilled)

Nougat:

6 egg whites

250 g castor sugar

375 ml cream

½ tsp vanilla essence

Mix the egg whites and the castor sugar in a double boiler. Whisk continuously until the mixture is warm and fluffy. Remove from the heat and whisk until cool but still fluffy. roughly crush up the caramelised hazelnuts with a meat mallet or suitable bashing device.

Whisk the cream until stiff

Fold in the whipped cream, caramelised hazelnuts and egg white mixture and mix well.

Place the mixture into freezable containers (you can use old ice cream containers) and freeze overnight.

Serve big scoops with a bit of granadilla pulp on top or as is.

You’ll be the most popular person in the house during lockdown. DM/TGIFood

