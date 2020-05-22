Savoury potato bake. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

We know. We did it too. Bought five packets of instant (s)mashed potato, thinking, these’ll come in handy when we can’t get to the shops. And they’re sitting there. Actually, it turns out they taste a lot better than they used to. And here’s one way of making them into a pleasing dish, or side dish.

Ingredients

1 x 104g packet of Smash

1 small finely chopped onion

400g mature Cheddar cheese, grated

5ml dry mustard powder (or use wet)

2 cloves crushed garlic (or crushed, dried garlic)

Nip of dried herbs (to taste)

Salt and pepper to taste

3 XL eggs, separated

Method

Prepare the instant potato according to the packet instructions, keeping it a little stiff, that is, marginally less than the amount of water suggested. Add onion, half of the cheese and the mustard, garlic and seasoning. Mix well.

Separate the eggs and beat the yolks into the potato mixture. Whisk the whites until stiff and fold into the potato mixture.

Place in a greased ovenproof dish, sprinkle with the remainder of the cheese and bake at 180C for one hour.

TGIFoodTip: Add a little cream to the mix instead of some of the water or milk used in the instant potato packet instructions. You can also fry the onions in a little butter or oil first for extra flavour and depth. Serve with a fresh tomato and basil salad. DM/TGIFood

