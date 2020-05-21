TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Sweet & Spicy Smoked Brisket

By Gordon Wright 21 May 2020

(Photo Sean Calitz – Veld to Fork)

Brisket is the meat smoker’s Nirvana; if you claim to put the 'King' in Smoking, you need to be able to prepare a proper smoked brisket – low ‘n slow. The wonderful layers of fat and long muscle fibres make brisket perfect for this sort of cooking as long as you understand from the outset that this is less a way of cooking than a labour of love. The spice rub gives it a sweet yet spicy note.

This rub is a good combination of sweet and heat. You can adjust the heat by using mild or medium chilli powder (or a combination). If you really want to make it spicy, add an extra tablespoon of cayenne. The sweet in this rub will balance the heat without detracting from it.

Ingredients

1 whole free-range veld or grass reared boneless brisket (4-5kg)
80g paprika
40g mild or medium chilli powder
125g brown sugar
40g ground black pepper
20g cayenne
20g garlic powder
80g medium salt

Method

Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Dry the brisket thoroughly (this is very important) and generously sprinkle the rub all over the brisket. Do not rub it in, just pat it on if necessary. Prepare smoker and add brisket, thick end closest to the heat. Place a bowl of water next to the brisket to keep the moisture in. Smoke, fat side down, at 120 C for 8- 12 hours until you reach an internal temp of 72 °C.

The rules of thumb here are:

  • About 1 ¼ hours/500g of brisket @ 120 °C
  • Keep the smoker closed as long as possible, with a minimal opening, as this lets the heat and smoke out and will slow down the whole process. “If you’re a-lookin’ – you ain’t a-cookin’!”
  • Use a meat thermometer that can be visible from outside your smoker and baste and open as seldom as you can and only as often as you need to.
  • If the brisket starts to dry out or form a crust, wrap it in brown butchers paper and continue cooking.
  • Don’t rush your cooking and try to keep a consistent temp in the smoker, fluctuating temps will cause your cooking time to differ.

When done allow to rest for at least one hour and slice thinly, against the grain and serve hot with lashings of mustard on fresh bread and a crisp salad. That and lots of good beer! DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Gordon Wright is a chef and author of two best-selling cookbooks, Veld to Fork and Karoo Food (Penguin). He lives on a Karoo farm near Graaff-Reinet.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Unravelling the riddle of the Western Cape’s high Covid-19 numbers

By Rebecca Davis

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Sweet & Spicy Smoked Brisket

Gordon Wright
2 mins ago
2 mins

OPEN LETTER

Comrades Marathon: ‘We did not provide enough information to runners’

Cheryl Winn
59 mins ago
10 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 9 hours ago

Covid-19 & Hunger

National lockdown tightens its grip on game reserves and their staff
Shiraaz Mohammed 19 hours ago
4 mins

The measurement "lbs" derives from the latin “libra poundo”.

OPINIONISTA

Minister Motshekga seems to be in denial about the true state of SA schools

Trevor McArthur 13 hours ago
7 mins

LOCKDOWN REFLECTIONS: DAY 56

Waiting for level 3: Drowning in a teacup and wondering if there are loved ones we won’t see again

Young Maverick Writers
1 hour ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The Covid-19 fightback funding gap is the size of The Big Hole – a sovereign social bond could help

Sasha Planting
14 hours ago
5 mins

Podcasts

Kagiso Rabada – Express Delivery

Craig Ray
15 hours ago
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Land Bank too big to fail — but Treasury stalls on a bailout

Ray Mahlaka
15 hours ago
4 mins