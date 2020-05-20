Minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa. (Photo: Flickr/GCIS)

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture presented the progress they have made in paying those who had applied for assistance from the Covid-19 relief fund. Members of the department’s oversight committee listened in.

Athletes whose applications to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture’s Covid-19 relief fund were rejected, will have an opportunity to appeal the decision.

This emerged during a portfolio committee meeting that was attended by the department’s oversight committee, Minister Nathi Mthethwa and the department’s Director General, Vusimuzi Mkhize on Wednesday afternoon.

The presentation to the committee, led by Mkhize, stated that the application process had seen the department receiving 470 total applications from the sporting fraternity. As of 20 May 2020, 297 had been approved – with 282 of those being paid.

Mkhize said that those whose applications were unsuccessful were “informed, and they’ve also been informed of a process to appeal”.

Mkhize added that an appeals panel had been put in place to oversee the process and that those wishing to appeal have five days from the day on which they received a rejection email to appeal.

The department explained to the committee that so far 173 of the applicants had been rejected for not meeting the criteria or submitting applications which were incomplete. However, they did acknowledge that the short turnaround had affected the quality of the applications.

At the end of March 2020, the department announced a relief fund to the tune of R150-million, which those in the sports and arts sectors could apply for and share.

However, the department’s criteria was very strict: “Only athletes who were confirmed to participate at events that have now been cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19 and whose income is generated solely through specific sporting events,” could apply.

There had been a general outcry that the turnaround time for applications was very short, even with the department adding two more days to the initial deadline of 4 April 2020.

A number of members of the committee brought up how the quickened process might also have been unfair, particularly on athletes who were on lockdown in rural areas and had no access to the internet or to digital platforms – and thus could not compile the required documentation timeously.

“The period they were given was not a lengthy period because of time. There were gaps in application. Hence, we’re giving them a second chance,” said Mthethwa in response, while also hinting that there would be another opportunity to apply over and above the appeals process.

A member of the committee, Tsepo Mhlongo, called on sports federations to come out and corroborate the information that the department has in relation to beneficiaries of the relief fund. This suggestion was supported by another committee member, Mbulelo Bara.

“Those who are supposed to benefit must benefit. Because there is nowhere else where they will get something until we defeat this pandemic,” said Bara. DM

List of beneficiaries to date

EQUESTRIAN:

Chad Cunningham‚ Nicola Mohr

NETBALL:

Ine Maree Venter‚ Khanyisa Chawane‚ Pumza Maweni‚ Rome Dreyer‚ Sigrid Burger‚ Shadine Van Der Merwe‚ Karla Pretorius‚ Zanele Vimbela

SURFING:

Tanika Hoffman‚ Shuan Solomons‚ Tasha Mentasti‚ Kai Linder‚ Johnathan Hutchison

FENCING:

Andrei Mikhailovich‚ Mkhatshwa Hawkins‚ Joseph Maluleke‚ Galukhin Mikhail‚ Pavel Tychler‚ Juliana Rose Barrett‚ Gunter Barry Schröder

South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled:

Hilton Langenhoven‚ Hamman Reindhardt‚ Anrune Weyers‚ Suzanne Ferreira‚ Raymond Julius‚ Jason Sewanyana‚ Daniel Damon‚ Cathy Landsberg‚ Charl du Toit‚ Dyan Buis‚ Mpumelelo Mhlangu‚ Jonathan Ntutu‚ Louzanne Coetzee‚ Johanna Pretoruis‚ Zanele Situ

South African Football Association:

Amanda Mthandi‚ Bongeka Gamede‚ Cameron Cox‚ Kaylin Swart‚ Kholosa Biyana‚ Leandra Smeda‚ Lebohang Ramalepe‚ Lorraine Makhoali‚ Mapaseka Mpuru‚ Pride Nthite‚ Robyn Moodaly‚ Shilene Booysen‚ Tiisetso Makhubela‚ Xiluva Tshabalala‚ Monde Hlatswayo‚ Noxolo Cesane‚ Nomvula Kgoale‚ Neliswa Luthuli‚ Noko Matlou‚ Jessica Williams‚ Eloise Bowers

ATHLETICS:

Frans Melikhaya‚ Nolene Conrad‚ Conradie Jacobus‚ Mmone Mohau‚ Glenrose Xaba‚ Adams Luxolo‚ Bosman Charne‚ Bield Taylon‚ Zeney Van Der Walt‚ Ruan De Vries‚ Khotso Mokoena‚ Shaun Bownes‚ Qhina Mthandazo‚ Paul Corries‚ Monareng Thembo‚ Roto Thando‚ Tshite Tshepo‚ Gardeo Isaacs‚ Gift Leotlela‚ Victor Hogan‚ Samuel Sepeng‚ Gerrit Young‚ Anaso Jobodwana‚ Thulani Mabida‚ Lebo Phalula‚ Rikenette Steenkamp‚ Mazibuko Mthokozisi‚ Clarence Munyai‚ Goodman Thaba‚ Emile Erasmus‚ Theodor Young‚ Owen Van Niekerk‚ Maryna Van Niekerk‚ Sandile Mthembu‚ Karin Le Roux‚ Nick Bester‚ Oliver Mundell‚ Hendrick Ramaala‚ Edwin Khonkhobe‚ Sanelisiwe Mbanjwa‚ Edward Mothibi‚ Zolile Makwayiba‚ Khumo Kotsedi‚ Siyabonga Sakwe‚ Nkosikhona Mhlakwane‚ Desmond Mokgobu‚ Kabelo Seboko‚ Lindsay Hanekom‚ Moondisi Mthethwa‚ Edwin Pule‚ Antonio Farmer‚ Ranti Dikgale‚ Hanlie Murray‚ Makhosonke Mhlongo‚ Dylon Cotter‚ Tebogo Mamatu‚ Wayne Snyman‚ Hamman Le Roux‚ Wenda Nel‚ Irvette Van Blerk‚ JovanVan Vuuren‚ Collen Mulaudzi‚ Marc Mundell‚ Bongimusa Mthembu‚ Rynardt Van Rensburg‚ Thapelo Phora‚ Prinsloo Werner‚ Simon Magakwe‚ Lesiba Mashele‚ Wayde Van Niekerk‚ Chederick Van Wyk‚ Thandolwenkosi Dlodlo‚ Lynique Prinsloo‚ Akani Simbine‚ Ruswahl Samaai‚ Sibusiso Nzima‚ Annie Bothma‚ Zazini Sokwakhana‚ Rantso Mokopane‚ Gerda Steyn‚ Ndumiso Sokhela‚ Sunette Viljoen‚ Juan Van Deventer‚ Cornel Fredericks‚ Antonio Alkana‚ Lebogang Phalula

CANOEING:

Bridgitte Hartley‚ Daniel Graham

BOXING:

Nkululeko Mhlongo‚ Joshua Pretorious‚ Nkosinathi Spelmandla‚ Siboniso Gonya‚ Cleutus Mbhele‚ Ntethelelo Nkosi‚ Mduduzi Mzimela‚ Sanele Maduna‚ Smiso Buthelezi‚ Lindokuhle Dlamini‚ Thysee Brandon‚ Boyd Allen‚ Tristan Webb‚ Roarke Knapp‚ Jabulani Makhense‚ Ricardo Malajika‚ Cyprian Ndaba‚ Thulani Mbenge‚ Hector Budler‚ Khaya Busakwe‚ Bheki Mahlangu‚ Lyten Gloss‚ Khayalethu Mbedje‚ Kabasile Tshabalala‚ Cayden Webb‚ Rirothe Randima‚ Konanani Mutavhatsindi‚ Thembani Mbangata‚ Abdulaziz Kunert‚ Ruhan Louw‚ Wade Hammond‚ Juan Roux‚ Sean Stacey‚ Fenyes Robert‚ Marc Subramoney‚ Cain Dube‚ Sabelo Nkosi‚ Sphesihle Mntungwa‚ Sanele Msimango‚ Mpilo Cele‚ Sthabiso Shabangu‚ Doctor Ntsele‚ Mfundisi Ngema‚ Sphelele Myeza‚ Thabiso Mchunu‚ Xolisani Ndogeni‚ Nonina Bukiwe‚ Rowan Campbell‚ Sean Smith‚ Kevin Lerena‚ John Tshabalala‚ Tebogo Molefe‚ Abbey Mnisi‚ Namhla Tyuluba‚ Pumeza Zinakile‚ Simon Xamalashe

South African National Boxing Organisation:

Mlandeleni Mqibisa‚ Thandolwethu Mathiba‚ Zimisele Khomo‚ Sinethemba Blom‚ Makofane Gilbert

GOLF:

Ahlers Jaco‚ Albertse Louis‚ Barker Kyle‚ Becker-Frankel Anna‚ Basson Dwayne‚ Bekker Oliver‚ Bregman Stacy Lee‚ Bremner Merrick‚ Buhai Ashleigh‚ Burmester Dean‚ Coetzee Bryon‚ Conradie Estiaan‚ Conradie Ruan‚ Da Silva Adilson‚ De Decker Andre‚ De Jager Louis‚ De Kock Allister‚ Diab Jason‚ Dreyer Juran‚ Du Preez James Hart‚ Fichardt Darren‚ Filippi Luca‚ Fisher Trevor‚ Garcia Nicole‚ Groenewald Vaughn‚ Grosskopf Madeleen‚ Harvey Lynne‚ Higgo Garrick‚ Hollick Michael‚ Hugo Jean‚ Kaminski Rupert‚ Korb Ruan‚ Kruger Jbe‚ Kruyswijk Jacques‚ Lewthwaite Lejan‚ Lombard Zander‚ Lupini Roberto‚ Mavundla Thandazo‚ Mazibuko Irvin‚ Mazibuko Makhetha‚ Mc Callum Tandi‚ McIntyre David‚ Meyer Breyten‚ Michael Anthony‚ Molloyi Tumelo‚ Moralee Cameron‚ Mowat Callum‚ Mwandla Siyanda‚ Nel Andre‚ Norris Shaun‚ Nortje Frederik‚ Petersen Derick‚ Redman Jacob‚ Roets Jason‚ Roos Jake‚ Rowe Lyle‚ Samu Ivana‚ Simon Thabang‚ Smit Monique‚ Smith Jason‚ Strydom JP‚ Swanepoel Chris‚ Thimba Toto‚ Ulrich Van den berg‚ Divan Van den Heever‚ Petrus Van der Merwe‚ Rourke Van der Spuy‚ Jacobus Van Zyl‚ Vaughan Bradford‚ MJ Viljoen‚ Williamson Andrew‚ Wilsnach Quintin‚ Myeki Zethu

GYMNASTICS:

Caitlin Rooskrantz‚ Naveen Daries‚ Mammule Rankoe

TENNIS:

Alwande Skhosana‚ Amos Magagula

TRIATHLON:

Wian Sullwald‚ Richard Murray‚ Henri Schoeman‚ Henrie Michael Schoeman‚ Gillian Sanders

Yanga Sibembe