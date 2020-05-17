Local residents observe social distancing during the daily afternoon hand out on day 50 of the national lockdown as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 May 2020. Food insecurity is one of the countries biggest issues since lockdown The country is at level 4 of the national lockdown in its 46 day after it was implemented on 30 April 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

More than 15,000 small-scale farmers will be receiving financial aid from the Agricultural Disaster Fund, according to Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza during a briefing on Sunday. As Sandisiwe Shoba reports, the department has set aside more than R500-million in financial aid for small-scale farmers to safeguard food security during and after the pandemic.

There are still applications which need to be processed. Successful farmers will be notified in the coming week and grant vouchers will be dispensed to provinces from Monday, 18 May.

Impala Platinum closed its Marula platinum mine on Saturday after a number of employees tested positive for Covid-19. Most were asymptomatic and the screening process picked up that they had the virus before they entered the mining operations. As Ed Stoddard reports, Implats closed Marula’s clinic last Wednesday to screen the staff, and three health practitioners have since tested positive.

About 300 South Africans stranded in India for the last seven weeks were told on Friday that they would be repatriated home on an SAA charter flight from Mumbai and New Delhi on 22 May. Peter Fabricius spoke to them about their struggle to fly home.

The South African government has also approved several repatriation flights from Doha, with South Africans flying there to connect to these flights. Meanwhile, small South African airline CemAir is currently collecting 75 South Africans from across West Africa.

Meanwhile, Peter Wagenaar is continuing to provide daily meals to the homeless in Sea Point despite his car being torched a week ago and the hostility from a small group of residents. As Karabo Mafolo reports, no arrests have been made for the burning of the car. MC/DM