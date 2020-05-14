Leek and Potato Soup. (Photo: Louis Pieterse)

Lockdown + chilly weather = hot soup. QED.

Ingredients

4 Tbs butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

6 large or 8 medium leeks

2 sprigs of thyme

I small extra leek for garnish

8 medium potatoes

2 litres vegetable stock

125ml milk

200ml cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped garlic chives to garnish

Method

Melt butter and sauté onion until soft. Add sliced leeks and sauté for 7 or 8 minutes, stirring. Add stock. Salt very well. Peel and quarter potatoes and add. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook until potatoes are soft. Cool a little and blend until smooth. Add milk and cream, season with salt and pepper and bring to a simmer, cooking for 10 to 15 minutes on a gentle heat.

Slice the extra leek and sauté gently in butter with the leaves plucked from the thyme stems, until tender. Garnish the soup with buttered leeks and a few thyme leaves. DM/TGIFood

