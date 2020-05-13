Generic photo of Beef Wellington by Loija Nguyen on Unsplash

This is always a favourite for a special dinner or a Sunday lunch – and it’s a classic that suits the lockdown kitchen well. While it may seem like a challenge, it is not difficult to make at all with this quick ’n easy recipe.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Ingredients

Beef fillet for two, four or six (most people want more than one slice)

1 roll of shop-bought puff pastry (defrosted)

Tins of pâté (chicken liver, enough to cover the meat)

1 pack button or brown mushrooms, finely chopped and pan-fried in butter with chopped garlic and seasoned with salt and pepper, again enough to cover the meat (Note: it’s important with mushrooms to cook all the liquid away.)

Method

Seal the beef fillet (or lamb loin) well on all sides in butter in a hot pan, seasoning it with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Roll out the pastry.

When cool, place in the middle of the rolled out pastry and cover with the pâté and then the mushrooms.

Wrap the pastry around it and seal the “package”, pinching it with your fingers at the join, and decorate with a pastry flower or other pastry detail of your choice.

Brush the pastry with melted butter.

Place in a roasting pan in a medium oven at 180℃ for about 30 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown.

Leave to rest for 15 minutes.

Slice with a sharp knife and serve with vegetables of your choice.

TGIFood TIP

You can of course make your own pâté to seal the meat in the pastry but tinned pâté is delicious and a time saver. In a time of lockdown, it may not be available at your local supermarket.

For that matter, a cut of lean game meat such as takbok (fallow deer), springbok or kudu would serve the recipe well. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay

TGIFood Contributors Follow Save More