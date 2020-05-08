Cheesy Spiced Mushroom parathas. (Photo: The South African Mushroom Farmers' Association)

Everyone involved in food in one way or another deserves support in these times. This recipe, perhaps worth serving up to mom on Sunday, is provided by the South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association.

CLOSE

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Display Adverts

Makes 4

Ingredients

8 parathas (store bought; use rotis if you prefer)

250g portobellini mushrooms, sliced

1 Tbsp curry powder

1 cup peas, fresh or frozen

½ cup fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped

Display Adverts

½ cup spring onions, finely sliced

1 fresh chilli, seeds removed and diced

200g mozzarella cheese, grated

Salt and pepper, to taste

Ghee or olive oil, for cooking

Method

Display Adverts

Heat a spoonful of ghee (clarified butter) or a drizzle of olive oil in a frying pan. Cook mushrooms with curry powder and season. Once they are golden brown set aside.

Blanch peas in boiling water. Rinse in cold water. Drain and place in a large bowl.

Mash peas roughly using a fork. Add the coriander, spring onion, fresh chilli and mozzarella.

Mix and season.

Stir through the curried mushrooms.

Cook parathas (or roti) according to package instructions. Once lightly golden brown on both sides, place on a board. Spoon the mushrooms filling evenly onto four of the parathas.

Sandwich them closed with the other four.

Display Adverts

Return each stuffed paratha to the frying pan on medium-low heat. Cook on both sides until golden brown and the cheese has melted.

Slice and serve. DM

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

TGIFood Contributors Follow Save More