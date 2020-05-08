TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Mushroom Loaded Parathas

By TGIFood Contributors 8 May 2020

Cheesy Spiced Mushroom parathas. (Photo: The South African Mushroom Farmers' Association)

Everyone involved in food in one way or another deserves support in these times. This recipe, perhaps worth serving up to mom on Sunday, is provided by the South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association.

 

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

 

Makes 4 

Ingredients

8 parathas (store bought; use rotis if you prefer)

250g portobellini mushrooms, sliced

1 Tbsp curry powder 

1 cup peas, fresh or frozen

½ cup fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped

½ cup spring onions, finely sliced

1 fresh chilli, seeds removed and diced

200g mozzarella cheese, grated

Salt and pepper, to taste

Ghee or olive oil, for cooking 

 

Method

Heat a spoonful of ghee (clarified butter) or a drizzle of olive oil in a frying pan. Cook mushrooms with curry powder and season. Once they are golden brown set aside. 

Blanch peas in boiling water. Rinse in cold water. Drain and place in a large bowl.

Mash peas roughly using a fork. Add the coriander, spring onion, fresh chilli and mozzarella. 

Mix and season. 

Stir through the curried mushrooms. 

Cook parathas (or roti) according to package instructions. Once lightly golden brown on both sides, place on a board. Spoon the mushrooms filling evenly onto four of the parathas. 

Sandwich them closed with the other four. 

Return each stuffed paratha to the frying pan on medium-low heat. Cook on both sides until golden brown and the cheese has melted. 

Slice and serve. DM

