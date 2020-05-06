TGIFOOD

By Louzel Lombard Steyn 6 May 2020

Bobotie is traditionally served with yellow rice. (Photo: Louzel Lombard Steyn)

The story of bobotie is a metaphor for our South African heritage. It’s a mixture of unrelated ingredients tied together by one highly adaptable ingredient. Beef, bread, raisins, lemon leaf, spices, herbs and egg. Malay, Indonesian, European and African, all baked together to produce a distinctly South African flavour that’s sweet, spicy and just plain lekker.

 

Ingredients

1 Tbsp butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

1kg coarsely ground beef mince

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger, grated

2 tsp Rajah Medium Curry Powder

1 tsp turmeric, ground

2 tsp cumin, ground

2 tsp coriander, ground

2 whole cloves

1/2 cup raisins or sultanas

1/2 cup chutney (preferably Mrs Balls)

1 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

salt and pepper to taste

4 lemon leaves

2 cups full cream milk

6 large eggs

Method

Sauté the onion in the butter until soft and translucent. Add the garlic, meat and spices and fry until fragrant and cooked through. Add the raisins/sultanas, chutney and parsley and mix thoroughly. Add salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the mince mixture to an ovenproof dish and press down slightly with the back of a spoon. Neatly place lemon leaves into the mince mixture.

Whisk together milk and eggs and gently pour over the dish. Bake in the oven until the egg mixture is set and golden brown.

Serve on yellow rice with more chutney, desiccated coconut and sliced banana. DM

