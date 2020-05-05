TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Garlic & Coriander Naan Bread

By Tony Jackman 5 May 2020

A curry feast with sambals and homemade garlic and coriander naan. (Photo: Louis Pieterse)

You can cook a decent pot of rice and a few sambals to go with that curry you love to make. But naan bread: must be challenging, right? Not really. Just follow some simple steps and Balvindra’s your uncle.

Ingredients

1.5 cups warm water (not hot)

1 Tbs sugar

6g wet yeast or 2 teaspoons active dry yeast

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups stone ground white bread flour

Garlic butter

Fresh coriander leaves

Method

Combine the yeast, sugar and warm water in a bowl and leave for five minutes until it foams.

Add flour and salt, mix and turn out onto a floured surface.

Knead well and form it into a ball.

Oil a bowl lightly, put the dough in and cover with a damp towel. Leave in a warm place to rise for 40 minutes.

Turn on to a floured surface, divide into small pieces (you’ll have to judge the amount that will make one naan, given that it is rolled thinly – a few tries will give you the hang of it).

Roll each clump – aiming to get a teardrop shape – to a thickness of about 0.3cm.

Make some garlic butter: melt butter, add finely chopped garlic, stir until the garlic is lightly browned and nutty. Finely chop some coriander leaves.

Now, if you have a tandoor you will of course slap it onto the inner wall of the hot Indian oven. Or you could grill them on a lightly oil oven pan in a hot oven. But let’s save you the trouble of that. Just use a heavy frying pan, lightly oiled, over the highest heat. They cook very quickly, a minute or two on each side. Watch as they cook for bubbles to form, then lift the edge to peek underneath. You’re looking for – on the cooked side – the craters formed by those bubbles. Flip and cook the second side. Remove and drench with the garlic butter, sprinkle chopped coriander on top, and Balvindra is indeed your uncle. DM

This recipe was first published in April 2019 with Tony Jackman’s GastroTurf column about the intricacies of making a curry. Read the full column here.

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

CORONAVIRUS ALERT

Actuaries warn Ramaphosa of a ‘humanitarian disaster to dwarf Covid-19′ if restrictive lockdown is not lifted

By Terry Bell

AMABHUNGANE: SANITISER SCAM, PART 1

Gone phishing: Business owner almost scammed by fake Covid-19 tender

Gemma Ritchie for amaBhungane
1 hour ago
5 mins

AMABHUNGANE: SANITISER SCAM, PART 1 SIDEBAR

Phishing: Impersonating officials and what to do about it

Gemma Ritchie for amaBhungane
1 hour ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

AMABHUNGANE: SANITISER SCAM PART 2

Wild West Web: The return of the scam
Gemma Ritchie for amaBhungane 55 mins ago
3 mins

Scotland has a town called Dull. Oregon has a town called Boring and Australia a town called Boring. Combined they are coined the "Trinity of Tedium".

Hunger Pains

How red tape is hampering the hungry from receiving food in South Africa

Rebecca Davis 13 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Is it truly necessary?

Professor Balthazar
15 hours ago
5 mins

CORONAVIRUS OP-ED

Why don’t we know how many people have been infected with Covid-19 in South Africa?

Max Price
14 hours ago
10 mins

THE IMAGINARIUM

Of animals and apartment safaris

Emilie Gambade
1 hour ago
4 mins

LOCKDOWN REFLECTION

Covid-19: Like my time on Robben Island, this too shall come to pass

Ashley Forbes
14 hours ago
14 mins