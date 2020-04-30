TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Preserved Quince & Fig Crumble

By TGIFood Contributors 30 April 2020

Preserved Quince and Fig Crumble. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Those half-full jars of preserved figs, kumquats, quince or makataan at the back of the bottom shelf in the fringe – you know they’re there – could be useful in the lockdown kitchen. See what you have and turn them into a colourfully delicious crumble.

This is a basic and easy apple crumble recipe which you can adapt to use any leftover bits and pieces of fruit preserves, the ones that often get forgotten somewhere in the inner recesses of the fridge.

 

Ingredients

2 cups plain flour

125g butter (¼ of a 500g brick)

1 tsp baking powder

1 egg

½ tsp salt

1 ½ tsp vanilla essence

½ cup sugar

 

Method

Preheat oven to 180℃.

Cream butter and sugar, add egg and vanilla essence.

Sift flour, baking powder and salt together and add a little at a time to the butter/sugar mixture.

Divide mixture in two and press half of it into a greased pie dish.

Slice whatever leftover preserved figs, quince, etc you have into small pieces. Spoon evenly into the pastry base.

Grate the rest of the pastry over the top.

Bake in a 180℃ oven for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve with cream or custard.

TGIFood Tips: You could of course use tinned (drained) apples for this and a scattering of raisins. Or try dates that you’ve softened in melted butter with a squeeze of lemon and some toasted pecans or walnuts. DM/TGIFood

