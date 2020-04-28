Rosemary & Parmesan biscuits. Photo: Tony Jackman

An easy savoury snack that requires only equal parts butter, flour and grated Parmesan and the herbs, for those with a taste for the cheesy. They’re light and crumbly and meant for nibbling on their own.

Ingredients

100g plain white flour

100g soft butter

100g very finely grated Parmesan cheese or similar such as Grana Padano

1 Tbs finely chopped rosemary leaves (see alternatives below)

Method

Line a baking sheet with baking pepper. Give it a spritz of cooking spray.

Combine flour and butter in a bowl and rub with your hands until it can be patted into a smooth ball. Knead on a lightly floured board and form into a ball again. Rap in cling film and refrigerate for an hour.

Preheat oven to 190℃.

Lay a sheet of baking paper on a wooden board and place the dough on it. Cover with a second sheet of baking paper and roll carefully until the dough is about a half centimetre thick.

Use a cutter to shape rounds and lay out on the covered baking tray.

Bake for 8 minutes. Remove to cool down a little, then lift carefully onto a wire rack using a slim spatula or knife.

There will be enough for a second round – the batch we made turned out 24 biscuits.

TGIFood Tip 1: Substitute any of the following for rosemary, in the same quantity: oregano leaves, thyme leaves, toasted sesame seeds. If using either of the herb leaves, chop them very finely first.

TGIFood Tip 2: Salt lightly only if not using Parmesan. DM/TGIFood

