Ingredients
500g self-raising flour
500g buttermilk
Pinch of salt
25ml water
Herbs of your choice, dried or fresh
Method
Mix the ingredients and combine with herbs to taste, either dried or fresh from the garden, finely chopped.
Pour 25ml water into the empty buttermilk carton and shake well and add this to the mixture. This adds a small amount of liquid to the mixture and “captures” any buttermilk left over in the carton.
Place mixture in a well-greased bread tin, about 22cm x 12cm. Bake for 45 minutes at 180℃. Check the bread after 45 mins and judge whether you want to leave it in for an extra 10 mins to brown.
TGIFood Tip:
This is a sticky mixture which should be dropped into the baking tin and then smoothed with the back of a wooden spoon or plastic spatula. Do not try to flour it or shape into a ball.
Variation
Sprinkle the top of the dough with Parmesan. If you have dried olives, you can add those to the dough for a rich and exotic looking bread.
TGIFood Tip
If you can’t get hold of self-raising flour during the lockdown, make your own: For 500g flour, add 3 teaspoons of baking powder and one teaspoon of salt. Mix well. DM/TGIFood
Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.
Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Portobello, cremini and button mushrooms are all the same kind of mushroom.