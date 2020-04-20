TGIFood

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Cheat’s Cinnaroll

By TGIFood Contributors 20 April 2020
Caption
Cinnaroll sweetened with jam and spiced with cinnamon. Photo: Tony Jackman

Daily Maverick’s Thank God It’s Food platform is bringing locked-down readers a daily recipe. See if you have the ingredients to hand for this comforting sweet treat. It’s great with strawberry or raspberry jam, but that leftover bottle of Whatever Jam in your cupboard will do just fine...

 

 

This recipe adapted from one by Thank God It’s Food contributor Louzel Lombard Steyn is an ideal way to take a basic artisan bread recipe and turn it into something special for a Sunday morning in lockdown.

 

Cheat’s Cinnaroll

Ingredients

500g white bread flour

425g water

10g yeast

10g salt

Cinnamon, sugar, jam

Add the yeast to the warm water and let stand for about five minutes. Mix together all the remaining ingredients. Fold until elastic in the mixing bowl – this is a sticky dough and it helps to flour your hands regularly. But do not overmix.

Set aside, covered, in a warm place to prove for an hour.

Take a floured bread board and fold the dough again a couple of times before flattening out, again with floured hands.

Sprinkle the dough with cinnamon, sugar and any jam you have to hand. Quantities? Let your sweet tooth decide… You can also make this without the jam – it just adds a sweet, sticky element.

Cut the dough into six strips, roll each one and place into a 22cm X 12cm baking tin. See the photo for an idea of how they should look in the tin.

Bake at 220℃ for the first 10 minutes until golden, then turn down to 200℃ and bake for about another 30 minutes.

Then break the rolls off and eat with butter while still warm!

TGIFood TIPS

Warm the oven a little while you make the bread mixture, then turn it off and place the dough, covered with a damp cloth, in the oven to prove.

Remember to turn the oven off first!

Bread dough likes to go into a hot oven so while you complete the last stage of preparation, make sure you oven heats for 30 minutes.

The jam for this mixture can be anything you have lying around – most of us almost always have the remains of a jam bottle in the corner of the fridge or cupboard. DM/TGIFood

