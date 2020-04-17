BUSINESS MAVERICK

Head of Implats’ Rustenburg ops in court for alleged lockdown violations

By Ed Stoddard 17 April 2020
Illustrative Image. (Photo: Adobestock)

Mining group Impala Platinum (Implats) has confirmed that the head of its Rustenburg operations, Mark Munroe, was to appear in court on Friday 17 April for allegedly breaking lockdown regulations. The violations stem from his call last weekend for workers to start returning as the mining sector embarks on a gradual reboot. 

Implats’ spokesman Johan Theron told Business Maverick that Munroe was to appear in the Bafokeng Court in Phokeng in North West on Friday after presenting himself to police on Thursday. Theron said he was not arrested and did not spend a night in the cells. 

“Mark is appearing in court today for contravening lockdown provisions in calling non-essential workers back. He did what all other mines did following permission from DMR – clearly, there is a difference in interpretation of these regulations between DMRE, SAPS and the mining industry. We think it’s also unfair on Mark, given all the mines did the same,” Theron said. 

Police on Tuesday stopped workers from Implats and Sibanye-Stillwater from returning to Rustenburg amid confusion about the regulations. (URL: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2020-04-15-confusion-reigns-as-mining-sector-tries-to-restart/? ). 

Business Maverick reported last week that the industry, DMRE and unions had agreed to a gradual restart this week, which has since been confirmed.  But clearly not all arms of government were on the same page.  

Munroe is a highly-respected mining executive who previously worked at Lonmin.  BM

 

