A ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes during the lockdown period saw bottle store queues going round the bend. It’s going to be difficult for some people but drunk people do stupid things and the tobacco ban is probably linked to impaired lung capacity, a huge problem for anyone who contracts Covid-19.

South Africans scrambled this week when the Government made further announcements that affect the food and beverage industry during the national lockdown, which began on Friday 27 March, 2020.

They were only just coming to terms with the fact they could no longer order deliveries from restaurants or get takeaways, when they were sucker-punched by the news that alcohol is forbidden. You can’t buy it, you can’t order it online with your bread and milk, and you can’t even transport it anywhere in the boot of your car, or your handbag.

It’s just not essential, reckons the Government. Neither are cigarettes, so it’s going to be a tough three weeks (or longer) for many people to ride out.

While the queues snaked out of bottle stores on Thursday (toilet paper all but forgotten), there is some logic to this decision, despite it not being flawless; drunk people get stupid, and often violent and/or aggressive. It’s one more thing nobody wants to have to deal with right now.

The tobacco ban is likely to be related to impaired lung capacity, a huge problem for anyone who contracts Covid-19. In both cases, there are plenty who have stocked up on their drugs of choice, so no, not flawless.

As for food deliveries from restaurants, either via established platforms like Uber Eats and Mr D Food, from restaurants themselves or dedicated businesses providing cooked meals ready for heating and eating, that’s not going to be happening for a while.

When Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced earlier this week that such deliveries would be ruled out during the national lockdown, it dealt a crushing blow to the beleaguered restaurant industry, already reeling from the announcements last week of reduced trading hours and the ban on selling alcohol outside of certain hours.

Minister Kubayi-Ngubane’s statement reads: “In compliance with the nationwide lockdown, it should be noted that ALL restaurants, cafes, bars, and coffee shops will be required to comply with the nationwide lockdown for 21 days.

“Such service providers [who] have NOT been included on the list of what has been deemed essential services during the lockdown will NOT be permitted to operate and will thus need to be closed for the duration.

“In addition, in compliance with the nationwide lockdown, ALL food delivery services will also need to be suspended for 21 days with effect from midnight, Thursday, March 26, 2020 until midnight Thursday, April 16, 2020.”

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa first addressed the nation on Sunday, 15 March, restaurants had begun to implement even stricter hygiene and safety measures than normal to ensure the health of their customers as well as staff. Among the steps taken was spacing tables wider apart to observe the recommended social distancing protocols, thus decreasing the number of patrons who could be accommodated; the immediate knock-on effect of this was lower turnover. In addition to these challenges, the public had begun taking self-isolation to heart, and many restaurants were operating at a fraction of their normal capacity.

Restaurateurs rallied and began adapting their businesses to focus on deliveries and takeaways. It was, they said, the only way they could hope to survive the pandemic.

Restaurant Association South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts said of the minister’s statement: “There is no exception to any alternative circumstances or any loopholes whatsoever.”

Randolf Jorberg, founder of Beerhouse, said he didn’t think we need to doubt the fact that there won’t be delivery during the lockdown. “I fear everyone in government is too busy with other aspects of life right now to review this decision,” he said.

Jorberg said he hopes the government will change this detail of their otherwise solid crisis plan and allow food delivery, “once they understand that this doesn’t only affect restaurant customers, but equally old-age homes, hospitals and other people that are not able to cook for themselves or like a good, fresh meal”.

As a regular user of a variety of delivery services, Kerry Ferreira said she is willing to forego her favourite take-outs for the sake of the people who cook it.

“While I am wholeheartedly aligned with the hospitality industry, this pandemic does not negotiate, and neither can we. Keeping any non-essential workers out of lockdown puts far too much at risk. Nobody should end up in hospital because they had to flip burgers during a quarantine.”

Ferreira, a committed prepper, adds: “We arranged for a big take away, and a few premade frozen lasagnas from our local mom and pop Italian spot. We’ll be ordering again when it’s safe for everyone to travel and work again.”

Emile Joubert said he can think of many greater Corona-induced inconveniences than not being able to order in, despite the realities of his unexpected sushi-cravings at ungodly hours.

“The decision to stop the delivery wheels turning is totally understandable, as the general aim of the lockdown is to minimise personal contact, albeit through delivery itself or the human machinations of having strangers preparing your food.

“My aged parents, who are sometimes forced to order in, also understand this. Obviously I feel sorry for the drivers who now have to find an alternative way of venting their creative and adventurous scootering techniques. But we are all in the same boat.”

However, what the pandemic is doing is changing the world’s way of socialising and human interaction, said Joubert. “Packed restaurants and noisy bars are not going to be as ubiquitous as they were before this disease. Once the mist of gloom lifts, demands for delivery services and intimate consumption will rise, with food deliveries being one of the shining stars.”

In accordance with the measures announced by Kubayi-Ngubane, Uber Eats confirmed it is temporarily pausing the service across South Africa to adhere to these restrictions.

“We are saddened that we will not be able to service our loyal restaurants and eaters and provide earning continuity to couriers, but at this critical time, we must support the Government in their decisions to flatten the curve,” said Samantha Fuller, head of communications Uber Sub Saharan Africa. “The health and safety of our community comes first, and we will do our best to support our community and small businesses during these unprecedented times.”

Fuller said the company is aware of the impact this will have on courier earnings and is doing its best to support couriers during this time.

“Restaurant-partners will also be impacted negatively, however we look forward to supporting them again, once food delivery is permitted in South Africa, and resuming normal service in the safest way possible.

“We will be working hard to understand how we can service the communities’ needs, and we are hopeful at the possibility that essential goods could be delivered using the UberEats app. This will enable businesses and couriers to continue to have an avenue to generate income and lessen the burden on the solidarity fund during this 21-day lock-down period.”

In addition to the suspension of Uber Eats services, e-hailing has also been limited by the lockdown rules.

“Uber will still be able to operate daily across South Africa between 5am to 9am and 4pm to 8pm, during the 21-day national lockdown for essential travel only,” said Fuller. “We remain in close contact with local public health authorities and will continue to follow their guidance to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19.”

Uber has introduced safety recommendations within the app to help raise awareness about suggested travel restrictions and social distancing with “travel only if necessary” in app messaging. Riders using the service for non-essential travel are responsible for arranging supporting documentation.

Uber is providing safety information to drivers and riders in line with public health authorities guidance. This includes messages in-app, email and on social media channels.

Attention has also turned towards the less fortunate, who don’t have access to meals, delivered or not. James Knaap from Lekker Vegan restaurants said he has decided to dedicate his time to feeding the hungry and needy.

“Tough times are ahead for all of us. For the moment I am collaborating with Ladles of Love, a soup kitchen in Roeland Street in Cape Town, to provide 600 meals twice a day for the less fortunate.”

Knaap said they are looking for food donations; many restaurants which have been forced to close still have stock in hand, some of it perishable. To prevent it from going to waste, Knaap wants to help get that food out to various soup kitchens and shelters: “Anyone interested in donating, please contact me directly on WhatsApp (+27 76 734 7098) and follow the initiative on Facebook group Cape Town Together.”

Knaap has made his cold rooms and freezers available for storage, and has already received 800kg of produce in less than a day. The technicalities of contributing during lockdown are still unclear.

“A lot of veg suppliers are still open, but sitting with stock that won’t move. I’m hoping to get an exemption form to be able to move around and collect,” said Knaap.

As for the last remaining hope the privileged would be able to get their liquor via Pick n Pay delivery, said this official statement: “In line with new Government regulations issued on March 25, 2020, we will not sell any liquor from 6pm on March 26 to the end of the lock down period, either in-store or online.

“Our online service has been popular with customers and we will continue to serve our online customers with essential products during the lockdown. We are working really hard to get groceries to as many customers as we can, and as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Any tourism and hospitality official updates from the government can be found here and any small business-related (not specifically tourism and hospitality but still applicable) updates, regarding finance, budgets etc are here. DM

