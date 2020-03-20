Archive Photo: People ruin in The Old Mutual Two Oceans Half Marathon on March 30, 2013 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Organisers of sports events affected by Covid-19 are trying to juggle keeping athletes happy with not getting financially whacked.

Athletes due to participate in the cancelled 51st edition of the Two Oceans Marathon will not be refunded their entrance fee.

“The terms and conditions relating to Two Oceans Marathon entries and fees confirm that no refunds will be given in the event of a cancellation,” declared race director Debra Barnes in a statement on Thursday.

“This is purely to safeguard the financial security of the event based on the potential losses which arise from a cancellation,” she explained.

“At the time of the decision to cancel, most major expenditure items including T-shirts, medals and goodie bags were already in the production phase. Contracts have been signed, orders have been placed, deposits have been paid and work was in progress. In addition, there are many expenses which have already been paid and cannot be recovered,” Barnes continued.

Kabelo Moremi, of Slyza Athletics Club in Tshwane, said he and fellow runners from his club have no real quarrel with this.

“It is stipulated in black and white on their application form that there will be no refunds,” Moremi told Daily Maverick. “It’s a minor loss because the situation is a matter of life and death. The money I will lose is not equal to the loss of my life or lives of others.”

Despite not being reimbursed and not receiving goodie bags, runners will be given their race T-shirts.

Barnes said there were ongoing discussions about whether this year’s race entrants will be guaranteed a place in next year’s event. However, fees paid will not be carried over to next year.

“Due to the fact that our route and numbers for each event are dependent on various factors we are considering, but cannot at this time guarantee, that 2020 entrants will be assured of an entry in 2021. Regrettably, entry fees cannot be deferred to 2021.”

Organisers of another race that has been called off, the Cape Epic cycle race, say they are in talks with various stakeholders to forge a way forward.

After those talks they will communicate with the riders who were scheduled to partake in one of the world’s leading mountain bike stage races.

“We’re still working on budgets to see what we can offer riders; they’ve been very patient,” Cape Epic communications and marketing manager Sarah Harrop told Daily Maverick.

“A reimbursement of entry fees is one of the possibilities we’re exploring. But it’s difficult because things are changing on a daily basis. They’ll definitely get a spot next year,” said Harrop.

She did not indicate when final decisions might be expected. DM

Yanga Sibembe Follow Save More