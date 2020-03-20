HUMAN RIGHTS DAY REFLECTION

A day that is less about rights and more about politicking

By Yanga Sibembe 20 March 2020

Yanga Sibembe

The day which commemorates the Sharpeville massacre has lost its essence.

 

This article is part of a series of reflections from Young Maverick writers about what Human Rights Day (March 21) means to them.

 

After President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech proclaiming that gatherings of crowds of 100 or more were prohibited due to the Covid-19 outbreak, political parties around South Africa announced that they would not hold any commemorative gatherings on 21 March 2020.    

The day is significant because in 1960, in the township of Sharpeville, apartheid police fired on a crowd of protesters. Sixty-nine people died in the massacre. A further 180 sustained injuries.

This has gone down in our country’s history as a great sacrifice in the fight for the freedom we currently enjoy.

Fast forward to modern-day South Africa and this day, now known as Human Rights Day, has been almost exclusively used by politicians as a politicking weapon and a means to score cheap political points.

However, a quick survey of the land will show that as much as every anniversary of the massacre has come with a plethora of promises, little has been done to make them a reality.

A large number of citizens of South Africa, especially those in rural provinces, are still far from enjoying basic human rights.

Case in point: there are still children in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Free State that either have to risk crossing raging rivers or walk outrageous distances to get to school.

The media, too, plays its role as enablers of this continued violation of human rights by greedy politicians.

Every year, before the matric results are released, you are bound to find stories of learners who defied the odds and managed to notch up seven distinctions despite having to go to school for 12 years under such dire conditions.

Then again, at the time schools are scheduled to open around the country, we get into our mobile stations, grab our cameras and notepads – then rush off. This we do to find learners whose stories of struggle we can tell.

Once we have found and told our stories we forget about that young man who has to strip down to his underwear and carry his little sister across the relentless river, every single school day throughout the whole year.

And we return again to the rivers the following year, ready to feast like piranhas. 

Sure, adversity builds character and those stories should be told to inspire.

On the other hand, we should guard against falling into the trap of romanticising struggle. The truth is that it can have long-lasting mental effects on those who experience it and are not fortunate enough to make it to the other side.

It is our duty as mouthpieces of the masses to always hold accountable the fibbing politicians who use the struggles of the voiceless as a means to benefit themselves and those closest to them.

Because surely, those people who lost their lives in 1960 did not do so only to see their sacrifice used as a game of political chess. All while their people still live in inhumane conditions. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

CORONAVIRUS: Newsflash

Mass testing and screening to start as seven cases of Covid-19 in Free State linked to school and church

By Estelle Ellis

AIRLINE WOES

Covid-19 hits ticket sales, rescue practitioners warn that SAA might not be rescued

Ray Mahlaka
30 mins ago
4 mins

OP-ED: CORONAVIRUS

Fake news about Covid-19 now a criminal offence

Dario Milo and Johan Thiel
1 hour ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

MAVERICK LIFE: CORONAVIRUS

Homework (Part One): Tips for setting up a successful remote working environment
Malibongwe Tyilo 43 mins ago
6 mins

"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned." ~ Richard Feynman

MAVERICK LIFE: CORONAVIRUS

Homework (Part Two): Communication for teams working remotely

Malibongwe Tyilo 38 mins ago
7 mins

HUMAN RIGHTS DAY REFLECTION

A day that is less about rights and more about politicking

Yanga Sibembe
2 hours ago
3 mins

INGA III

SA advised to cancel its commitment to giant DRC hydroelectric power project, says new report

Peter Fabricius
14 hours ago
6 mins

MAVERICK LIFE: SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: Escapism in trying times

Tevya Shapiro
14 mins ago
2 mins

Coronavirus: Op-ed

Covid-19: We need both physical distancing and social solidarity

Lydia Cairncross for Spotlight
2 hours ago
4 mins