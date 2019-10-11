WORLD HOMELESS DAY

Cape Town’s homeless vent their anger at City law enforcement

By Sandisiwe Shoba 11 October 2019
Caption
A homeless man sits against a wall outside Parliament in Cape Town. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma)

World Homeless Day may not mean much to some, but for those living on the street, it commemorates their often excruciating daily existence. A growing issue is a tense relationship between street dwellers and Cape Town’s law enforcement officers, who, some homeless claim, have little respect for their bodies or property.

To commemorate World Homeless Day, the City of Cape Town’s Social and Early Childhood Development Department held a dialogue with the city’s homeless as well as NGOs working with street people.

The event, on Thursday 10 October at the Bellville South Community Centre, was aimed at finding solutions to the social issues faced by people on the street. However, it became a platform for those living rough to air their grievances about the City’s law enforcement officers and the shelter system.

The law enforcement have no respect for us,” shouted a homeless woman from Lansdowne.

She claimed law enforcement officers have, on numerous occasions, sexually harassed her and confiscated her belongings.

They bring a truck and take our IDs; now I can’t look for a job,” she complained.

The issuing of fines to street dwellers was also a top concern, with some questioning how a penniless person can afford a fine as steep as R1,500.

This ongoing issue was sparked in June this year when the City of Cape Town came under fire for enforcing a public spaces by-law from 13 years ago, enabling street people to be fined for various offences, such as erecting structures on walkways, lighting fires, or making excessive noise.

Community Services and Health Mayco member Zahid Badroodien told Daily Maverick the by-law is under review.

Before there is a fining process, social development must come in, offer opportunities and connect people to our partners,” said Badroodien, explaining that if this process fails, then law enforcement should be called in to deal with offenders.

He added that the by-law, “applies to everyone” and is not targeting the homeless.

Badroodien said fewer than 1% of the total number of fines issued had been issued to street people.

The Department of Community Services and Health said it could not answer queries about fines and law enforcement as it handled only social development issues.

But more importantly, the City is still dealing with a fines-related lawsuit brought against it by seven homeless people.

One homeless woman, who is a transgender sex worker, felt discriminated against by law enforcement and claimed the City’s fieldworkers were complicit in officers’ behaviour.

The fieldworkers come with them when they fine us,” she said.

Badroodien said the Street People Policy from 2013 was also under review.

All of our efforts need to address the street person as a whole person,” said Badroodien, explaining that the City’s programmes must assess the reasons why a person becomes homeless, give them opportunities to heal, upskill and eventually get back on their feet.

We’re giving you a means to then not only sustain yourself, but your family as well.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

A COMEDY OF DANGEROUS ERRORS

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s big fat fishing expedition for Radebe Report

By Marianne Thamm

OUR BURNING PLANET

Mega climate shocks for SA biodiversity — government report

Tiara Walters
2 hours ago
11 mins

SURVÉ SAGA

Gordhan not taking Survé outburst lying down

Daily Maverick Staff Writer
1 hour ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to face new U.S. charges in groping case

Reuters 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Apple Pulls App That Tracks Police Activity in Hong Kong

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Turkey military operation much larger than anticipated: analysts

Al Jazeera 13 hours ago

Africa

Uganda plans bill imposing death penalty for gay sex

Reuters 13 hours ago

OP-ED

Fixing Eskom: Home truths and unavoidable actions
Ray Hartley and Greg Mills 2 hours ago
10 mins

Towns near Fukushima are now being plagued by hordes of rampaging radioactive wild boars. Where are Asterix and Obelix when you need them?

STATE CAPTURE

Guptas join a cast of international villains ensnared by US sanction law

Peter Fabricius 2 hours ago
3 mins

VIEWFINDER - Police watchdog report

Report on statistical manipulation allegations due next week

Daneel Knoetze for Viewfinder
56 mins ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Bag Lady

Zapiro
11 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Whitewash: Absolving senior officials over ‘protest suicide’ does Parliament no favours

Marianne Merten
3 hours ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen: Zambia

Judgment day for controversial mining deal in the Lower Zambezi National Park

Sharon Gilbert-Rivett
3 hours ago
8 mins