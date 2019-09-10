Video

Street Talk: Identity –Aren’t We All Black?

By Street Talk 10 September 2019

What does it mean to be an African? We unpack the identity issues surrounding what it means to have roots within African culture and how it determines one’s “blackness”.

Watch part 1 here

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

