STREET TALK

Identity: Aren’t we all black? (Video)

By Street Talk 1 August 2019

(Photo: supplied)

Are African Americans really African? Is being black just a complexion? South Africans and Americans discuss the nuances of being black in their different cultures.

#YOURIDENTITYCAMPAIGN

 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

 

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

 

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

 

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

