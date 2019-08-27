The Springbok squad which will represent South Africa at the Rugby World Cup in Japan was announced in Randburg on Monday. (Photo: Chanel Retief)

Coach Rassie Erasmus stuck to the script as he picked an expected, but strong squad for the rugby showpiece that begins in less than a month in Japan.

There were no surprises as Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus picked his warriors to do battle at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. The ever-so shrewd Erasmus selected a mixture of experience and youth.

“We have been developing this squad since the start of last season and in the 31 we have a good balance of established experience and some exciting youth,” said the coach.

Erasmus also goes to the World Cup spoilt for choice as South Africa boasts a squad with one of the deepest pools of talent present at the World Cup.

“We set out with the goal of growing the depth of the squad and I am confident that any of this 31 can step into a play-off match at the Rugby World Cup and deliver an outstanding performance,” said Erasmus.

Two players who will be looking to showcase their skills are Herschel Jantjies and Sbu Nkosi, who have been rewarded handsomely for their hard work over the past season.

Herschel Jantjies has surged to superstardom, going from playing off the bench in the Currie Cup a year ago to playing Super Rugby for the Stormers this season, then making a memorable international debut where he scored two tries against Australia in the Rugby Championship, before getting the honour of being the first name to be read out by South African Rugby Union (Saru) president Mark Alexander.

The 23-year-old Jantjies spoke about his joy at having the opportunity to represent his country in one of the most prestigious sporting events.

“I’m definitely very excited, but also nervous at the same time. It’s a bit of mixed emotions. I’m really excited to be part of this special squad and to be able to go to the World Cup” Jantjies said to Daily Maverick.

He also promised that we haven’t seen the best of him.

“I think I’ve worked for what I’ve gotten up until now and the goal is to continue working hard. The main goal is to win the World Cup, so I can’t stop with anything I’ve been doing up until now. In fact, I’ve got to be even better than what I’ve been producing” said the scrumhalf.

Another player who has risen rapidly is Cell C Sharks’ Sbu Nkosi. Just over a year ago, much like Jantjies, he made his international debut by scoring two tries as the Boks came from behind to power to victory over England. This season he was a beacon of hope as a toothless Sharks floundered in their Super Rugby campaign.

However, despite his pride mixed with disbelief at his inclusion in the final 31-man squad, he has his eye on the ultimate prize.

“We’ve put in a lot of work this year, but I don’t feel that the selection is the reward, I feel that winning the World Cup will be a very good reward for us as players, the management team and the country as a whole because it hasn’t happened in a while,” Nkosi told Daily Maverick.

Veteran utility back Frans Steyn will also get an opportunity to rekindle the magic that saw him kick his way into South African rugby folklore at the 2007 World Cup. The 32-year-old will bring some calm and bucketloads of experience to the midfield.

There were questions around the inclusion of lock Eben Etzebeth after an incident where he was allegedly involved in a physical as well as racial scuffle in Langebaan in the Western Cape over the weekend.

However, Saru, prior to the squad announcement stated that unless there is intervention from law enforcement, Etzebeth will be part of the squad.

“The South African Rugby Union is a law-abiding member of South African society and has no tolerance of acts of violence or racial abuse. We will co-operate with the authorities in any way necessary. Our Rugby World Cup squad will have no place for anyone who transgresses those principles” read the statement from Saru.

“But we also trust our people to act responsibly and tell the truth. We have spoken to Eben and he categorically denies any physical or racial abuse on his part as has been alleged in social media,” the statement continued.

Providing the ambience in front hundreds of spectators who had come to show their support for the Boks was the award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir and recent BET winner, Sho Madjozi. South Africans will hope that the winning spirit of those two acts will rub off on the Springboks.

The full world cup squad can be viewed here . DM

