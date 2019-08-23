Rustic Chicken Liver and Bacon Pâté, from foodSTUFF by Tony Jackman (Human & Rousseau). Photo: Myburgh Du Plessis, styled by Sarah Dahl

A good pâté can be seen either as a throwback from the Seventies or Eighties or as a staple of French cuisine. Any reputable deli or food hall in Western Europe will have sumptuous chicken or duck liver pâtés to be bought by the slice, some laced with Cognac, others with liqueur, some creamy and smooth, others pleasantly textured.

100 ml butter

1 medium onion, very finely chopped

1 clove garlic, smashed

200 g bacon cubes (cut from thick bacon)

200 g chicken livers

1 tsp ground coriander (seeds, not leaves)

6–7 sage leaves, finely shredded

2 Tbs brandy

100 ml cream

salt and ground black pepper to taste

For the French, it’s something you eat almost every day. This pâté is given a wallop of extra flavour by the addition of bacon and sage. If you’d like to sweeten it a little, swop the brandy for a liqueur such as Triple Sec or Van der Hum.

Melt most of the butter and sauté the onions and garlic until softened. Fry the bacon cubes in a separate pan until done. Add the chicken livers to the first pan, along with the ground coriander and sage and cook for 3 minutes or so. The livers should be a little pink in the middle. Pour over the brandy and flame. Pour in the cream and cook for 1 minute. Season with salt and ground black pepper. Blend until the mixture is coarse rather than smooth. Add the bacon cubes and stir, then spoon into ramekins. Melt the rest of the butter and pour over the top. Cool to room temperature and then refrigerate. Serve with crusty bread. DM

From Tony Jackman’s foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau)

