Following Stuart Baxter’s resignation, the SA Football Association is again hunting high and low for a Bafana Bafana coach. Calls are for a local coach who understands South African football, but the association may yet veer left and bring in an international.

With Stuart Baxter’s resignation, the game of musical chairs that is the Bafana Bafana coaching job, continues.

On Saturday 3 August, 24 hours after Baxter’s resignation, the South African Football Association (Safa) appointed Molefi Ntseki as interim coach. This was to give themselves ample time as they search for the seventeenth jockey in 20 years to take over the reins of the embattled racehorse called Bafana Bafana.

Announcing his resignation on Friday 2 August, Baxter hinted at lack of support and external interference as some of the reasons for his resignation.

“A coach must have confidence that his input can help the project move forward and after the Afcon, my belief in the process has weakened considerably.”

There have been calls for a South African coach to once again occupy the hot seat. This after Shakes Mashaba held the post before Baxter, and was shown the door after a scuffle with Safa.

Four names are being touted: Benni McCarthy, Pitso Mosimane, Gavin Hunt and Steve Khompela; with no bets placed on whether the man currently warming the seat, Ntseki, has any hope of keeping it.

Pitso Mosimane

Mosimane is no stranger to the national set-up. He took over the coaching mantle from Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira, after being assistant leading up to the 2010 Fifa World Cup. As if that wasn’t enough of a low for Mosimane, under his tutelage Bafana had that embarrassing incident where they thought they’d qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012, only to find out they had in fact missed out. Under Mosimane they also made a poor start to the 2014 World Cup, which saw Mosimane fired.

The Sundowns mentor has since put those disappointments behind him, turning Mamelodi Sundowns into a juggernaut, not only in South Africa, but on the continent – winning four Absa Premiership trophies as well as a Caf Champions League. His exploits with Sundowns have undoubtedly matured him as a coach, and should he get the job he will bring extra wisdom the second time around.

Benni McCarthy

McCarthy is still relatively inexperienced when it comes to coaching, having been at it for only five years. However, in that short time he has made a name for himself, leading PSL toddlers Cape Town City to two top five finishes and an MTN 8 trophy.

The chief executive officer of City, John Comitis, has said he will not be an impediment should the opportunity arise for McCarthy to take up the Bafana coaching role. The 41-year-old is Bafana’s all-time leading goal scorer and a legend in his own right – he wouldn’t struggle for the respect of the players in the national set-up.

Gavin Hunt

The 55-year-old is one of the most decorated coaches in South African football, having won countless trophies with Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits. Over the years when there has been a vacancy for the position of national team coach, Hunt’s name has always cropped up. But it has been a case of always the bridesmaid and never the bride.

Speaking recently on speculation linking him to the hot seat, Hunt quipped:

“I’ve had more interviews at Safa than anybody else.”

We’ll just have to wait and see whether this time he’ll be given an opportunity to try his hand with Bafana.

Steve Komphela

The Golden Arrows mentor is no stranger to being at the helm at national level. He has been in charge of South Africa’s under- 20 and under-23 teams, as well as holding the fort on an interim basis with Bafana in 2012, following Mosimane’s sacking. Asked in a recent interview about links to Bafana, Komphela hinted that his experience at Kaizer Chiefs had prepared him for a high-pressure job such as Bafana coach:

“I wouldn’t be the same person I am if I didn’t go to Chiefs. I’m dead now, not scared of anything, I feel nothing. Maybe I was preparing for something coming, not saying Bafana Bafana, but I’m saying I can move anywhere.”

Molefi Ntseki

The man at the wheel after Baxter jumped ship had been his assistant since the Briton took over the squad for a second term two years ago. Ntseki played a huge role in assembling the squad that went to Egypt and reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. He scouted and profiled some of the players that eventually made the cut. He is privy to the direction and ideology Baxter was mapping out for the national team.

He worked his way up at Safa after having been assistant in the under-20 and under-23 teams before becoming Baxter’s assistant. He is also the head coach of Amajimbos – SA’s under-17 team. DM

