Stuart Baxter announced his immediate resignation as Bafana Bafana coach on Friday morning. With the FIFA World Cup qualification commencing in three months, the South African Football Association now has to look for someone else to try to lead South Africa to Qatar.

Stuart Baxter has announced his resignation as South Africa’s Senior Men’s National team coach. The embattled coach was still contracted to South African Football Association until the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, the South African Football Association will now have to find someone else to take up the mantle.

Speaking to members of the media in a privately organised press conference, which was attended by Safa’s Chief Executive Officer Russell Paul, a despondent looking Baxter said he felt he had done all he could to fulfil Bafana’s #Vision2022 mandate, but he felt that it was difficult to carry on doing that and that it was time for someone else to take over.

“A coach must have confidence that his input will be taken into consideration… Recommendations that I made [to advance #Vision2022] were not implemented. And I’m not saying this as a criticism of Safa, merely stating a fact,” said Baxter.

Paul said Safa was grateful to Baxter for his role in advancing their vision.

“Stuart has played a big role in advancing the cause of #Vision 2022 in all the national teams, including Banyana Banyana and the under 17s as they qualified for international tournaments.”

Baxter took over the Bafana coaching reins in 2017, this for his second tenure at the helm after having previously managed the national team between 2004 and 2005. His second stint at the helm was a mixed bag of results, with fans critical of his defensive approach to games.

Under him, Bafana failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia last year. However, during his stint, Bafana Bafana also went almost two years unbeaten, and qualified for the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt undefeated. Under him, the senior men’s team won eight of the 21 fixtures played with him in charge.

Baxter said he doesn’t know what the future holds for him, however, reports have linked him with a coaching job in the Saudi Arabian and Chinese national leagues.

Safa will now begin the search for someone to become Bafana Bafana’s 17th coach in 20 years. Supporters have called for Safa to hire a local coach, with Benni McCarthy and Gavin Hunt among the names being punted. However, with the Premier Soccer League starting this weekend, losing their coaches will not be something Cape Town City and Wits Bidvest Wits would welcome.

Paul said Safa will convene for a technical committee meeting on Saturday, after which they will announce plans for the future; either immediately after that meeting, or during the course of next week. DM

