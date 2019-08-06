The South African Reserve Bank has fined the Bank of Baroda for failing to comply with financial regulations and for weaknesses in its anti-money laundering controls.

The Reserve Bank initially imposed a R11-million fine but this was reduced to R400,000 after the bank appealed in court.

The Sandton branch of the Indian bank was one of the few institutions that provided services to the controversial Gupta business family, after South Africa’s big banks dumped their companies.

(From Daily Maverick archives: See #GuptaLeaks: How Bank of Baroda’s misadventures dragged it into South Africa’s political crisis)

Pravin Gordhan, then finance minister, in 2016 sought a court order stating that he could not prevent South African banks from firing the Gupta companies as clients. His application contained information about 72 reports of suspicious transactions totalling R6.8-billion that implicated members of the Gupta family and their companies.

The administrative sanction was imposed on Bank of Baroda by the SARB’s Prudential Authority, following an assessment of the bank’s practices. The Prudential Authority in 2016 followed up on a 2014 inspection that found deficiencies relating to compliance with financial intelligence laws, and weaknesses in controls to counter potential money-laundering and terrorist financing, according to the SARB.

Baroda was instructed, following the 2014 inspection, to rectify the weaknesses.

“In 2016, the PA conducted a follow-up inspection, following which it was found that some deficiencies in controls remained, thus impacting on the ability of Bank of Baroda to ensure compliance with the FIC Act,” according to a SARB statement.

The deficiencies in controls related mainly to Bank of Baroda’s processes for the reporting of transactions as required by the FIC Act. Bank of Baroda lodged an appeal, which reached the High Court in Pretoria. The fine was effectively reduced to R400,000. DM

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

Sam Mkokeli Follow Save More