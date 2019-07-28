Early childhood development is the cornerstone of education, says Gauteng MEC for Education and Youth Development Panyaza Lesufi. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

The Gauteng education MEC has unveiled his ‘priority of priorities’ – to focus on early childhood development.

A month after pronouncing Early Childhood Development (ECD) as a key focus of his second political term, Gauteng MEC for Education and Youth Development Panyaza Lesufi has unveiled the department’s strategy to broaden the scope of early childhood education.

“We have convened you today with one thing in mind, we want to take you through our vision, the path we want you to follow and our thinking through our plans to make ECD in Gauteng the best ECD sector in our country,” Lesufi said.

“Something big is about to happen…and when something big is about to happen, those that use taxis will tell you: bambezela siyajika (hold on)… ECD is about to take a sharp turn.”

Lesufi was speaking at a summit in Randburg, Johannesburg on Saturday 27 July to outline the department’s strategy to broaden early childhood learning in the province.

He reminded those in attendance that ECD is the cornerstone of education.

Following an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his February 2019 State of the Nation Address to move ECD from the Department of Social Development to Education, Lesufi committed to investing more in early childhood education – a move that was supported by education experts.

The department’s 10-point strategy prioritises the completion of universalising Grade R and beginning preparations to introduce Grade RR. The strategy dossier estimates that Gauteng has achieved 92% of the set target to universalise and expand access to Grade R – with more than 147,417 learners benefiting from programmes in the 2018/19 financial year.

According to a UN Children’s Fund report, quality and equitable pre-primary education should be a global priority because it sets a strong foundation for learning, helps make education systems more effective and efficient and is an effective strategy for promoting economic growth.

The report asserts that children who attend pre-primary education are more likely to enter school timeously and less likely to drop out or repeat a grade.

“We are saying to you, in this political term, until 2024 there is only one priority of priorities… priority number one is early childhood development,” said Lesufi.

Despite efforts made by various departments – mainly social development – to increase access to early childhood learning, Statistics South Africa says that nearly 47% of children under the age of six have never attended any educational institution.

Lesufi said the department would revamp unused government buildings and form partnerships with churches or any other structure that can be used for Grade R facilities.

“We are committing ourselves as a department to move with speed to expand and have the proper infrastructure in our schools for Grade R. The most beautiful sight of a school should be Grade R classes,” said Lesufi.

The department will build 18 early childhood schools in the next four years while strengthening support for existing ones. Lesufi added that in the next 18 months a new ECD school (which “will be a measurement of what ECD will look like”) will be unveiled in Ekurhuleni.

“The department will conduct an audit of all ECD centres and schools in the province to determine the kind of support that is still needed in these schools.”

The development and training of ECD practitioners are also pivotal in providing early childhood learning, with the department predicting that employment for pre-primary school educators will increase faster than the average occupation.

Since 2014, according to Lesufi, the Gauteng Department of Education assisted with the training and development of 400 ECD practitioners, with most obtaining a BEd Foundation Phase teaching qualification.

Other aspects of the strategy include resourcing curriculum development for ECD facilities, expanding support for educators and retaining current stakeholder support. DM

Ayanda Mthethwa Follow Save More