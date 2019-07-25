LOCOMOTION COMMOTION

Activists rail against German corruption in locomotive deal

By Karabo Mafolo 25 July 2019

Woman holds placard at the #UniteBehind march outside of the German Consulate. (Photo: Karabo Mafolo)

Civil society organisation #UniteBehind on Thursday 25 July marched on the German Consulate in Cape Town urging its government to hold Vossloh Espana accountable for corruption involved in supplying Prasa with too-tall locomotives.

The United Nations Convention against Corruption specifically requires state parties to develop and maintain anti-corruption policies. If the corrupt actions of German organisations are allowed to continue at the expense of the South African economy, then Germany has failed in this commitment,” reads the memorandum #UniteBehind handed over to the German Consulate offices in Cape Town on Thursday, 25 July 2019.

The “corrupt actions” they are referring to date back to 2012 when Swifambo, which acted as the middleman for Vossloh Espana, a manufacturing company that has its headquarters in Germany, won a R3.5-billion tender to supply the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) with 70 locomotives. Only 13 were delivered as there were problems with the contract. Prasa ended up paying R2.6-billion for the 13 locomotives.

A protestor holds a placard at the march organised by #UniteBehind. Civil society organisation #UniteBehind on marched on the German Consulate in Cape Town urging its government to hold Vossloh Espana accountable for corruption involved in supplying Prasa with too-tall locomotives, Thursday 25 July 2019. Photo: Karabo Mafolo

The locomotives that did arrive were too tall for the South African railway systems and could not be used.

#UniteBehind, which has a #FixOurTrains campaign advocating for a better and more efficient train system, organised the march of about 50 people to the German Consulate offices.

Everything that’s happening at Prasa is because of greed. The reason we’re here is because Prasa is in crisis and we need to start fixing Prasa,” said Zukiswa Vuka, an organiser from #UniteBehind.

In 2017, the Johannesburg High Court ruled that Swifambo was a front for Vossloh Espana. Its contract with Prasa was set aside after the newly-appointed board, led by Popo Molefe, sued Swifambo.

We’re here for more than Prasa, we’re here because international companies exploit and feed into State Capture. We’re here to ask the German government to assist us against corrupt companies who are as much a danger to Germany and to Europe as they are to us,” said social justice activist Zackie Achmat.

#UniteBehind member Zackie Achmat speaks at a march on Thursday 25 July 2019. Civil society organisation #UniteBehind marched on the German Consulate in Cape Town urging its government to hold Vossloh Espana accountable for corruption involved in supplying Prasa with too-tall locomotives, Thursday 25 July 2019. (Photo: Karabo Mafolo)

After the 2017 High Court ruling, Swifambo tried to get that decision overturned by going to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). In 2018 its application was dismissed. Shortly after the SCA ruling, Swifambo went into liquidation.

You can’t have corruption without having someone who pays; they’re assisted by people in our government,” Achmat told the crowd.

In 2018 Pieter-Louis Myburgh reported that former government official Makhensa Mabunda was paid R75-million by Vossloh Espana.

The too-tall trains will be auctioned off in September. On Wednesday, 24 July 2019, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula told a press conference the auctioning of the locomotives “marks the end of a painful episode for Prasa, where a significant investment aimed at improving the Shosholoza Meyl service was corrupted by unscrupulous people whose interest was to line their own pockets… corruption and criminality will not go unpunished. In this regard, I expect the board of Prasa to urgently litigate to recover public funds from those it was paid to.” DM

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

It’s crunch NEC meeting time for the ANC, amid a deepening inner battle for control

By Sam Mkokeli

BATOHI’S ACTION PLAN

NPA boss: We’ll prosecute the corrupt — but please be patient

Greg Nicolson
19 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

More than an army of soldiers needed on Cape Flats

Faiez Jacobs
6 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

New commissioners poised to fight abuse of religion

Chanel Retief 19 mins ago

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe tourism minister detained by new anti-corruption agency

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

State capture witness claims Vrede cops turned him away when he reported harassment from Zwane’s ‘personal force’

News24 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

HBO addresses ‘Game of Thrones’ backlash, prequel in the works

Reuters 14 hours ago

ANALYSIS

ANC walks the tightrope between disintegration and destruction of SA democracy
Stephen Grootes 19 hours ago
7 mins

"If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold it would be a merrier world." ~ JRR Tolkien

BY-ELECTIONS

ANC and DA swop seats

Wayne Sussman 9 hours ago
6 mins

Sponsored Content

Here is where to go for iPhone screen repairs that are approved by Apple

iStore
23 JUL
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New ZAR X and Uprise.Africa deal could be a real crowd-pleaser

Ruan Jooste
5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Zuma’s plan is to collapse the ANC by tearing it apart

Omry Makgoale
7 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Saving: Can SA learn from the world’s ‘miracle’ economies?

Investec
24 JUL
6 mins