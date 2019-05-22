LETTER TO THE EDITOR

UCT rejects ex-staff member’s claims about transformation

By Daily Maverick Reader 22 May 2019

Illustrative image. University of Cape Town. Photo: Stephen Koigi/Flickr

UCT rejects the views of a former staff member, Sarah Henkeman, who argued that the institution lacked the will to transform.

The University of Cape Town has noted an article written by a former staff member in the Faculty of Law.

UCT is aware of the issues raised in the article. The university has had multiple direct engagements with the individual concerned and has done its best to understand and resolve the issues.

The university rejects the views expressed and claims made in the article. DM

Issued by Elijah Moholola, Manager: Media Liaison and Social Media, UCT Communication and Marketing Department.

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Analysis

Public Protector: Court judgment provides more evidence of incompetence and misconduct

By Pierre De Vos

The Zuma Charges

Thales, the company which forever sullied the memory of the wise sage of Greece

Greg Nicolson
3 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Down to size

Zapiro
5 hours ago

Newsdeck

EPA Plans to Rewrite Costs and Benefits of Anti-Pollution Rules

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

May’s Desperate Gamble on a New Brexit Referendum Falls Flat

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Malusi Gigaba, Baleka Mbete withdraw names from ANC’s Parliament list

News24 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Rugby-First woman appointed to coach a South African national team

Reuters 14 hours ago

PARLIAMENTARY NOTEBOOK

Baleka Mbete and Malusi Gigaba drop out amid a series of meetings and party-political caucuses
Marianne Merten 2 hours ago
6 mins

Towns near Fukushima are now being plagued by hordes of rampaging radioactive wild boars. Where are Asterix and Obelix when you need them?

DEEP DIVE

State Security Agency capture: Smoke, mirrors, lies and fabrications with dollops of shocking truth

Marianne Thamm 2 hours ago
16 mins

OPINIONISTA

Arise, King Cyril — but beware, Winter is coming

Oscar Van Heerden
3 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Africa’s appetite for cryptocurrencies surges

Sasha Planting
3 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO explains why he has drawn a line in the sand on Lonmin deal

Ed Stoddard
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

To rekindle economic growth, ease the tax burden on South Africans

Ivo Vegter
3 hours ago
8 mins