Bosasa trial postponed pending liquidation appeal

By Greg Nicolson 27 March 2019
Caption
Angelo Agrizzi appears in the trade court in Pretoria on 1 February 2019. He appeared with others who were arrested after Agrizzi’s statements at the Zondo Commission. (Photo by Gallo Images/ Netwerk 24 / Beeld)

The corruption case against officials linked to misappropriating R1.6-billion in the Bosasa case was postponed on Wednesday as explosive details about the company's misdeeds continue to emerge at the State Capture Inquiry.

Cases against six people charged with fraud and corruption regarding tenders awarded to Bosasa were postponed on Wednesday in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court pending the outcome of a liquidation case against African Global Group, formerly Bosasa.

Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, CFO Andries Van Tonder, former correctional services director general Linda Mti and former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham are all facing charges related to misappropriating R1.6-billion from tenders related to the prison system.

The case was postponed to 5 July after prosecutor Advocate Tebogo Serunye said he wants companies African Global Group, Sondolo IT and Phezulu Fencing added to the charge sheet.

African Global Group successfully overturned its own liquidation application in the Johannesburg High Court recently, claiming it entered into liquidation in an error of judgement. Liquidator Cloete Murray believes the process should continue and is appealing the judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The postponement is meant to allow for the finalisation of the case so that the companies can be added to the charge sheet.

Bosasa employees Frans Vorster and Carlos Bonifacio appeared in another court on Wednesday and while the case against them was said to be ready to prosecute, it was also postponed until 5 July.

Bosasa auditor Peet Venter had been testifying at the State Capture Inquiry on Tuesday and Wednesday and Agrizzi is expected to return to testify this week following the explosive allegations of bribery he implicated himself in during his previous testimony. DM

