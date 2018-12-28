Chic choc-almond friandises, made by Tony Jackman and photographed by Louis Pieterse

You bought marzipan for Christmas and didn’t use all of it, or forgot to use it? Here’s what to do with it. You’ll also need whole raw almonds and 70% chocolate, melted.

Ingredients

1 100g bar of 70% cocoa solids chocolate

A handful of raw almonds

Marzipan

A sheet of greaseproof paper

Quantities depend on how much marzipan you have left and how far a 100g bar of chocolate goes. It’s not really a thing that needs to be measured. Have a sheet of greaseproof paper to hand. Melt chocolate in a bowl over very lightly simmering water until it’s all melted. Keep it warm so that it doesn’t solidify. Lightly toast the almonds and keep aside. Break off a piece of marzipan big enough to wrap an almond in. Roll it into a ball, then press it with your thumb to make it a little concave. Pop an almond in the middle and wrap the marzipan around it. (If it doesn’t wrap around, you’re not using enough, so start again using a bigger piece of marzipan.) Roll the marzipan-wrapped almond into a ball in the palm of your hand. Use a teaspoon to dip it into the chocolate to coat well. Carefully roll it off the teaspoon on to the greaseproof paper. Repeat until you run out of either marzipan or almonds. The chocolate should last.

Serve after dinner, dusted with icing sugar. DM

