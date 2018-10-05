The book is groundbreaking in South Africa, but the stories aren’t unfamiliar. Many of the themes around identity and trying to find new meaning are things Mangisa experienced, too.

“I went from this place where, when I walked into a room of hockey players, people knew who I was, to where people might not care that I went to the Olympics twice,” she says.

The balancing act was difficult. There’s one part that wants to hold on to identity as an Olympian and another that just wants to forge a new life in an unfamiliar space.

Initially, Mangisa asked people to drop the prefix when they introduced her.

She explains: “I needed to be Sanani Mangisa, the brand exhibitions manager. That’s what people know me for and my work must speak for myself in that environment.

“I didn’t want to get a free pass because they thought I had been to two Olympics. But that also means nothing in a workplace when you have deliverables; deadlines and learning new systems.

“It’s nice and warm and fuzzy; that’s what you achieved on the hockey field, but it doesn’t matter in the working world.”

All athletes know the day will come when they retire, by choice or by injury. Mangisa went to great lengths to prepare for the eventuality and always tried to have interests outside of sport. But the best-laid plans of mice, men and hockey goalkeepers often go awry.

“No matter how much prep you do, you can’t predict what is going to happen,” Mangisa says.

A lot of the research into elite athletes’ mental health has been done in the post-retirement sphere. The findings have been somewhat contradictory, but science can’t deny the lived experiences of those who have spoken out or, worse, taken their own lives.

Swimmer Ian Thorpe, ex-Glasgow Celtic soccer manager Neil Lennon, cricketer Andrew Flintoff and English soccer star Paul Gascoigne have all been open about their troubles. In his 1972 book, The Boys of Summer, Roger Kahn wrote that an athlete dies twice, first at retirement.