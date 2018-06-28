World Cup Golden Boot standings: Harry Kane on top after group games

First things first, let’s deal with how these things are decided. At the top of the list? You guessed it: goals. That’s followed by assists in the event that players are tied. If things are still all square after that, the player who was on the pitch for the least amount of time walks away with the golden shoe. For a history on who has won this award, read this.

Standings last updated on 28 June 2018, 23:00.

Players with three or more goals, who are still in the tournament, are featured below.

Players who have scored two goals who are still in the tournament are Eden Hazard (Belgium), Artem Dzyuba (Russia), Philippe Coutinho (Brazil), Yerry Mina (Colombia), John Stones (England), Luka Modric (Croatia), Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) and Luis Suárez (Uruguay).