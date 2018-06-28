#Russia2018

World Cup Golden Boot standings: Harry Kane on top after group games

By Daily Maverick 28 June 2018

Harry Kane of England reacts after scoring the 2-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores most goals at the World Cup. This list will be updated as the tournament progresses.

First things first, let’s deal with how these things are decided. At the top of the list? You guessed it: goals. That’s followed by assists in the event that players are tied. If things are still all square after that, the player who was on the pitch for the least amount of time walks away with the golden shoe. For a history on who has won this award, read this.

Standings last updated on 28 June 2018, 23:00.

Players with three or more goals, who are still in the tournament,  are featured below. 

Players who have scored two goals who are still in the tournament are Eden Hazard (Belgium), Artem Dzyuba (Russia), Philippe Coutinho (Brazil), Yerry Mina (Colombia), John Stones (England), Luka Modric (Croatia), Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) and Luis Suárez (Uruguay).

Harry Kane of England reacts after scoring the 5-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

1. Harry Kane

  • Goals: 5
  • Minutes played: 153
  • Shots: 5
  • Assists: 0

Scoring frequency: 31 min / goal
Goals per game: 2.5
Shots per game: 2.5
Big chances missed: 0

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates after scoring the 3-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Panama in Sochi, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

2. Romelu Lukaku

  • Goals: 4
  • Minutes played: 149
  • Shots: 5
  • Assists: 0

Scoring frequency: 37 min / goal
Goals per game: 2
Shots per game: 2.5
Big chances missed: 1

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured shortly before kick off of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, 15 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

  • Goals: 4
  • Minutes played: 270
  • Shots: 10
  • Assists: 0

Scoring frequency: 67 min / goal
Goals per game: 1.3
Shots per game: 3.3
Big chances missed: 1

Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates after scoring the 4-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018. EPA

4. Denis Cheryshev

  • Goals: 3
  • Minutes played: 178
  • Shots: 7
  • Assists: 0

Scoring frequency: 59 min / goal
Goals per game: 1
Shots per game: 2.3
Big chances missed: 0

Diego Costa of Spain celebrates after scoring the 2-2 equalizer during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, 15 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

5. Diego Costa

  • Goals: 3
  • Minutes played: 240
  • Shots: 7
  • Assists: 0

Scoring frequency: 80 min / goal
Goals per game: 1
Shots per game: 2.3
Big chances missed: 1

Previous Golden Boot winners

Brazil 2014 – James Rodriguez
South Africa 2010 – Thomas Müller
Germany 2006 – Miroslav Klose
Japan/South Korea 2002 – Ronaldo
France 1998 – Davor Suker
USA 1994 – Oleg Salenko and Hristo Stoichkov
Italy 1990 – Salvatore Schillaci
Mexico 1986 – Gary Lineker
Spain 1982 – Paolo Rossi

Read about their wins here.

Standings will be updated at the end of each day’s fixtures.  DM

