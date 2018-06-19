WORLD CUP HISTORY

The players with the golden boots

By Max Benson 19 June 2018
Caption
The golden boot, the award for the best scorer in the World Cup 2006, presented by adidas in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, 29 June 2006. EPA/PEER GRIMM

Given that the beautiful game is all about glory, we reckon it’s about time we celebrated the triumphs of the sharpshooters by taking a peek at the World Cup Golden Boot winners of yore.

Outrageously, there was no award for bulging the onion bag until the 1982 tournament in Spain. That means no prize for the likes of Eusebio, Gerd Muller or Mario Kempes. The 13-goal mega effort of Frenchman Just Fontaine at Sweden 1958 also wasn’t deemed worthy of anything more than a firm handshake and possibly a flat-pack bedside table.

A Brazilian bloke called Pele came second in the charts that year, joining an illustrious catalogue of runners-up including Diego Maradona, Johan Neeskens and his countryman Jairzinho – who also went on to endure a somewhat less glorious reign as coach of Gabon.

Official recognition was introduced in 1982 and we’ve seen a catalogue of redemption, national pride and outright class among the winners. Here’s the hall of fame for the fleet of foot:

Brazil 2014 – James Rodriguez

A file picture dated 28 June 2014 of James Rodriguez of Colombia celebrating after scoring the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2014 round of 16 soccer match between Colombia and Uruguay at the Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA

No sooner had the clutch of English-speaking commentators finished arguing over whether it was pronounced James or ‘Hamez’, the Colombian wonderkid set to work.

Six goals was enough to seal the gong, with James managing the feat despite his side falling to hosts Brazil at the quarter-final stage.

He scored both in the 2-0 last 16 success over South American rivals Uruguay, with his opening volley one of the goals of the tournament. A megabucks move from Monaco to Real Madrid followed in time for the new domestic season.

South Africa 2010 – Thomas Müller

Germany’s Thomas Müller (C) celebrates with his teammates Miroslav Klose (L) and Jerome Boateng (R) after scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2010 Round of 16 match between Germany and England at the Free State stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 27 June 2010. Germany won 4-1 and advanced to the quarter-final. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

 

Technically tied on five goals with twin Soccer City finalists David Villa (Spain) and Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands), the German won by virtue of having also contributed three assists to the cause.

This was all the more impressive given that the Bayern Munich stalwart was banned for Germany’s semi-final exit to Spain after picking up his second yellow card of the competition in the quarters.

He finished as the second top scorer in 2014 as Die Mannschaft lifted the trophy and is a key cog in the Germans’ title defence this time around.

Germany 2006 – Miroslav Klose

Picture dated Saturday 08 July 2006 shows Miroslav Klose of Germany reacting during the 3rd place match of the 2006 FIFA World Cup between Germany and Portugal in Stuttgart, Germany  EPA/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Nothing if not unnervingly reliable, the Germans. Miroslav Klose came on top of the bunch in his own back yard 12 years ago, albeit in a backyard where no one else managed more than three.

His five goals came from a combined total of about five metres out, such that it matters for the man who was always more prolific in international football.

Klose bowed out in style after his side won the final eight years later, becoming the World Cup’s all-time top scorer en route after appearing in four editions.

Japan/South Korea 2002 – Ronaldo

A file picture dated 1 July 2006 shows Brazilian striker Ronaldo reacting during the quarter-final soccer match of the 2006 FIFA World Cup between Brazil and France in Frankfurt, Germany.  EPA/FRANK MAY

Remember that fat bloke who stood around at this year’s opening ceremony, pretending to like Robbie Williams? Well, he used to kick a ball about, too.

The Brazilian hotshot hauled himself up off the treatment table after spending much of the previous three years injured in time for the trip to Asia. Better than that, he racked up eight goals on the way to Brazil winning the tournament for a record fifth time.

A dream switch from Inter Milan to Real Madrid and a third FIFA World Player of The Year award followed. It was the perfect way to forget the farce of the ‘98 final when he played, lamentably, hours after suffering a seizure as Brazil were minced by hosts France in Paris.

France 1998 – Davor Suker

Croatian striker Davor Suker (R) fails to score against Iranian national soccer team keeper Ahmad Abedzadeh (L) during their friendly soccer match in Rijeka, late 03 June 1998, which the Iranian team won by 2-0 goals. The teams met for a friendly as preparation for the World Cup in France. EPA-PHOTO/EPA/SILVANO JEZINA

The go-to guy as Croatia enjoyed a dream World Cup debut as an independent nation. The highlight of Suker’s six tournament goals was his classy solo effort to help see off Germany in the quarter-finals.

Heartbreak followed in the last four, but Suker was on hand against the Netherlands as Croatia won the play-off for third place.

Suker was one of a few players to have represented more than one country, after playing twice for war-torn Yugoslavia before Croatia was officially recognised by the FIFA bigwigs.

USA 1994 – Oleg Salenko and Hristo Stoichkov

Diana Ross may have duffed her tournament-opening shot wide in the States, but our Russian and Bulgarian joint-winners had no such problems.

Would you believe Salenko scored all of his six goals in the group stage? And he needed to because Russia fell at the first hurdle. Not only that, they were the only international goals he ever scored.

Far more prolific in the long term was then-Barcelona hothead Stoichkov, who was also judged the third best player in the competition behind Romario and Roberto Baggio.

Italy 1990 – Salvatore Schillaci

A dream purple patch in his home World Cup for the Palermo-born striker, who only received his first call up a couple of months before the competition and even had to start on the bench for the first two group games.

He only managed one further goal for his country but did compile a shedload as he saw out his playing days with Jubilo Iwata in Japan’s burgeoning J-League.

An honourable mention, too, for African legend Roger Milla, whose four goals earned him a bronze shoe. What he had to put on his other foot is anyone’s guess, but he did help Cameroon become the first side from the continent to reach the quarter-final stage.

Mexico 1986 – Gary Lineker

Crisp finishing was the order of the day for the English goal-hanger-turned-snack-salesman in Central America. Lineker managed a quickfire hat-trick against Poland and a brace against Paraguay in the second round.

He notched six times in all, although his final effort in England’s quarter-final defeat to Argentina was rather overshadowed by a certain Diego Maradona.

Spain 1982 – Paolo Rossi

Football is a simple beast. How do you overcome the ignominy of a ban following a betting scandal? Just score loads of goals – always does the trick.

Italian Rossi did just that with six of the best to help propel his nation to a third global title in Spain. It didn’t come easily throughout a torrid group stage, but a quarter-final hat-trick against mighty Brazil, two more in the semis over Poland and another in the final to repel West Germany did just nicely for the inaugural winner.  DM

Gallery

Max Benson

Accounting standards

UK auditing watchdog slams KPMG’s decline in quality

By Marianne Thamm

Analysis

The ANC NEC’s multiple province-sized headaches

Qaanitah Hunter
15 hours ago
6 mins

WORLD CUP HISTORY

The players with the golden boots

Max Benson
3 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

French fighter jets go quiet for school exams

AFP 1 hour ago

Newsdeck, World, Business

China accuses Trump of ‘blackmail’ after new tariffs threat

AFP 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Trump says US not ‘migrant camp’ amid family separation crisis

AFP 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump escalates China trade spat with extra tariffs threat

AFP 11 hours ago

Maverick Interview

UCT’s new vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng on transitions, transformation and Twitter
Rebecca Davis 14 hours ago
5 mins

"Have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it." ~ Salvador Dalí

OPINIONISTA

State security review panel will need the wisdom of Solomon

Nel Marais 14 hours ago
9 mins

op-ed

Why the PIC’s Private Equity arm cannot be private

Dirk De Vos
15 hours ago
8 mins

ZAPIRO

Foul Play

Zapiro
10 hours ago

The World Cup Day That Was

#Russia2018: Kane you believe it?

Antoinette Muller
7 hours ago
3 mins

#Russia 2018

Day five of the World Cup summed up in pictures

Antoinette Muller
7 hours ago
3 mins
0