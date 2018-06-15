The World Cup Day That Was

Robbie Williams parties like a Russian as hosts seal win in opener against Saudi Arabia

By Antoinette Muller 15 June 2018

Russian fans pictured before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Felipe Trueba

One down, only 63 more matches to go. Keep on top of the action with our daily wrap that includes all the results and news you need to know. Oh and of course we're going to talk about the cuisine of all the participating nations.

The 2018 World Cup kicked off in Russia on Thursday.

Yury Gazinsky, Denis Cheryshev (twice), Artem Dzyuba and Aleksandr Golovin all found the back of the net for the hosts with hapless Saudi Arabia having no response.

For the good of the tournament, it’s exactly the start everyone would have hoped for.

Cheryshev said there were “no words” to describe how he was feeling after Russia’s rout… and then proceeded to use words anyway, saying: “I could never have dreamed of anything like this. I felt very happy when I knew I would be here in the squad but I never dreamed of anything like this. I’m happy we’ve won but we shouldn’t stop there.”

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams, who was the lead act at the opening ceremony, flipped the bird in front of the whole world.

If Thursday’s extravaganza set the tone for the tournament, we’re in for one heck of a ride.

News you might care about

Good news if you’re a fan of Egypt or a fan of Mohamed Salah. The striker has been declared fit to face Uruguay in the Pharaohs’ opening fixture on Friday. Luis Suárez will have to lend an extra hand, or at least some added bite, to his side.

Communist lawmaker Tamara Pletneva gave Russian women a good old bollocking before the tournament kicked off, with the old “I’m not nationalist, but…”, warning that Russian women should watch where they kick off their boots.

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov went out to bat for the feminists, though, saying Russian women can manage their own affairs by adding: “They are the best women in the world.”

Another world leader might have something to say about that, Dmitry.

Quote of the day

“It completely surprised me, I don’t know the background of the decision, but two days before the first World Cup game – it’s amazing.”

Germany coach Joachim Loew is as surprised as anyone after Spain’s decision to fire their coach on the eve of the tournament.

Fixtures on 15 June

14:00 Egypt vs Uruguay

17:00 Morocco vs Iran

20:00 Portugal vs Spain

Dish of the day

You can’t go through 64 matches with 32 different countries and not be a little bit intrigued about what kind of sustenance fuels their success. On today’s menu: Borscht. Popular in a number of Eastern European countries, this vividly coloured delight of blended beetroot is the perfect winter warmer to get you through those evening kick offs.

Ukraine is frequently cited as its place of origin, so you can insert your own political innuendo here.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the name comes from the Slavic word for “the cow parsnip, or common hogweed (Heracleum sphondylium), or from a fermented beverage derived from that plant. The more palatable cultivated beet eventually replaced the wild cow parsnip as the basis of the soup”.

Try this recipe from the Hairy Bikers for some comforting fodder. DM

Gallery

Antoinette Muller

MOSQUE TERROR 2.0

Second deadly mosque attack leaves South Africa reeling

By Rebecca Davis

ZAPIRO

Mkhwebane’s Mess

Zapiro
3 hours ago

SCORPIO

In an affidavit, the Presidency and Pravin Gordhan hit back hard at Tom Moyane

Pauli Van Wyk
19 hours ago
9 mins

Newsdeck

Woods fires eight-over 78 — worst ever US Open score

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Watchdog faults Comey over Clinton probe, but says no bias

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘Fortnite’ frenzy reigns at E3 gaming expo

AFP 3 hours ago

#RUSSIA2018

Salah looks certain to play for Egypt in World Cup opener

AFP 17 hours ago

Analysis

The politics of Government vs Tom Moyane
Qaanitah Hunter 18 hours ago
4 mins

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old' when I would never call him 'short and fat?' Oh well I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!" ~ Donald J Trump

SAPS corruption

Consequence creep as top cops suspended and new procurement plan introduced

Marianne Thamm 6 hours ago
7 mins

MOTORING

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Titanium AT: Small car, big attitude

Deon Schoeman
8 hours ago
7 mins

Sponsored Content

An Ocean of Change

Beatnik
07 JUN
5 mins

FLIXATION

The Ether Unknown – into the world without one of Life’s Bards, Anthony Bourdain

Tony Jackman
8 hours ago
4 mins

Parliament

Young MPs change the narrative

Suné Payne, Aphiwe Ngalo and Hlumela Dyantyi
7 hours ago
7 mins
0