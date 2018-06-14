Clairvoyant cats, Robbie Williams flips the bird and Russia fires in World Cup opener

Denis Cheryshev of Russia in action during to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Flags, fans and fading pop stars. A World Cup must have started.

Compiled by ANTOINETTE MULLER, photos by EPA.

It’s not an opening day of a World Cup if you can’t get excited about the fans and soccer-themed sculptures.

Has anyone done market research on the rise in sales of face paint during big sporting tournaments?

Stick this instrument in your vuvuzela and blow it, South Africa.

Models and former players basically form part of the bid when countries put their names forward as interested hosts.

Keeping with the recent tradition of oracles in the form of animals, Russia opted for a distressed feline due to the popularity of cats on the internet.

Disappointingly, Robbie Williams didn’t play his “hit” song Party Like a Russian. You know, the one that outraged the entire country whose World Cup he opened. He did belt out: “Not sure I understand this role I’ve been given,” though. Neither do we, Robbie, neither do we.

To the man’s credit, he did manage to flip the bird on live television in front of the entire world and with Vladimir Putin watching on.

But on to the actual soccer. Yury Gazinsky netted the opening goal of the tournament for Russia, just 13 minutes in.

And then Alan Dzagoev limped off with a hamstring going twang.

Denis Cheryshev made it two for the hosts just before the break.

By the time South Africans realized that load shedding was back, Artem Dzyuba had made it three.

The hosts found the back of the net twice in stoppage time with Cheryshev adding his second through a screamer of a kick while Aleksandr Golovin piled the misery on Saudi Arabia, who lost 5-0.

Meanwhile, Spain are carrying on as usual despite doing something that ranks as “usually reserved for African teams” on the barmy scale. La Roja play Portugal in their opening fixture.