The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores most goals at the World Cup. This list will be updated as the tournament progresses.
First things first, let’s deal with how these things are decided. At the top of the list? You guessed it: goals. That’s followed by assists in the event that players are tied. If things are still all square after that, the player who was on the pitch for the least amount of time walks away with the golden shoe. For a history on who has won this award, read this.
Standings last updated on 23 June 2018, 16:12. 1
Scoring frequency: 37 min / goal
Goals per game: 2
Shots per game: 2.5
Big chances missed: 1
Scoring frequency: 45 min / goal
Goals per game: 2
Shots per game: 2
Big chances missed: 0
Scoring frequency: 46 min / goal
Goals per game: 1.5
Shots per game: 3
Big chances missed: 0
Scoring frequency: 55 min / goal
Goals per game: 1.5
Shots per game: 2.5
Big chances missed:0
Scoring frequency: 49 min / goal
Goals per game: 1
Shots per game: 1.5
Big chances missed: 0
Scoring frequency: 59 min / goal
Goals per game: 1
Shots per game: 1.5
Big chances missed: 0
Scoring frequency: 90 min / goal
Goals per game: 1
Shots per game: 4
Big chances missed: 0
Scoring frequency: 90 min / goal
Goals per game: 1
Shots per game: 1
Big chances missed: 0
Scoring frequency: 90 min / goal
Goals per game: 1
Shots per game: 1.5
Big chances missed: 0
Brazil 2014 – James Rodriguez
South Africa 2010 – Thomas Müller
Germany 2006 – Miroslav Klose
Japan/South Korea 2002 – Ronaldo
France 1998 – Davor Suker
USA 1994 – Oleg Salenko and Hristo Stoichkov
Italy 1990 – Salvatore Schillaci
Mexico 1986 – Gary Lineker
Spain 1982 – Paolo Rossi
Standings will be updated at the end of each day’s fixtures. DM
