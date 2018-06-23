#Russia2018

Golden Boot standings: The top scorers at the World Cup

By Daily Maverick 23 June 2018

Romelu Lukaku (C) of Belgium celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Tunisia in Moscow, Russia, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores most goals at the World Cup. This list will be updated as the tournament progresses.

First things first, let’s deal with how these things are decided. At the top of the list? You guessed it: goals. That’s followed by assists in the event that players are tied. If things are still all square after that, the player who was on the pitch for the least amount of time walks away with the golden shoe. For a history on who has won this award, read this.

Standings last updated on 23 June 2018, 16:12.

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates after scoring the 3-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Panama in Sochi, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

1. Romelu Lukaku

  • Goals: 4
  • Minutes played: 149
  • Shots: 5
  • Assists: 0

Scoring frequency: 37 min / goal
Goals per game: 2
Shots per game: 2.5
Big chances missed: 1

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured shortly before kick off of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, 15 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

  • Goals: 4
  • Minutes played: 180
  • Shots: 4
  • Assists: 0

Scoring frequency: 45 min / goal
Goals per game: 2
Shots per game: 2
Big chances missed: 0

Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates after scoring the 4-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018. EPA

3. Denis Cheryshev

  • Goals: 3
  • Minutes played: 140
  • Shots: 4
  • Assists: 0

Scoring frequency: 46 min / goal
Goals per game: 1.5
Shots per game: 3
Big chances missed: 0

Diego Costa of Spain celebrates after scoring the 2-2 equalizer during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, 15 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

4. Diego Costa

  • Goals: 3
  • Minutes played: 166
  • Shots: 5
  • Assists: 0

Scoring frequency: 55 min / goal
Goals per game: 1.5
Shots per game: 2.5
Big chances missed:0

Artem Dzyuba of Russia (2R) celebrates with teamates after scoring the 3-0 during to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018. Photo: EPA

5. Artem Dzyuba

  • Goals: 2
  • Minutes played: 99
  • Shots: 3
  • Assists: 1

Scoring frequency: 49 min / goal
Goals per game: 1
Shots per game: 1.5
Big chances missed: 0

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Tunisia and England in Volgograd, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

6. Harry Kane

  • Goals: 2
  • Minutes played: 97
  • Shots: 3
  • Assists: 0
Harry Kane spared England’s blushes against Tunisia. The Tottenham man scored the opener and then the last-gasp header to sneak victory for the Three Lions.
Ahmed Musa of Nigeria celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

7. Ahmed Musa

  • Goals: 2
  • Minutes played: 118
  • Shots: 3
  • Assists: 0

Scoring frequency: 59 min / goal
Goals per game: 1
Shots per game: 1.5
Big chances missed: 0

Philippe Coutinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

8. Philippe Coutinho

  • Goals: 2
  • Minutes played: 180
  • Shots: 8
  • Assists: 0

Scoring frequency: 90 min / goal
Goals per game: 1
Shots per game: 4
Big chances missed: 0

Mile Jedinak Australia celebrates with teammates after scoring the equalizer from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Australia in Samara, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

9. Mile Jedinak

  • Goals: 2
  • Minutes played: 180
  • Shots: 2
  • Assists: 0

Scoring frequency: 90 min / goal
Goals per game: 1
Shots per game: 1
Big chances missed: 0

Luka Modric of Croatia celebrates with teammate Ante Rebic after scoring the 2-0 lead from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Croatia and Nigeria in Kaliningrad, Russia, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

10. Luka Modric

  • Goals: 2
  • Minutes played: 180
  • Shots: 3
  • Assists: 0

Scoring frequency: 90 min / goal
Goals per game: 1
Shots per game: 1.5
Big chances missed: 0

Previous Golden Boot winners

Brazil 2014 – James Rodriguez
South Africa 2010 – Thomas Müller
Germany 2006 – Miroslav Klose
Japan/South Korea 2002 – Ronaldo
France 1998 – Davor Suker
USA 1994 – Oleg Salenko and Hristo Stoichkov
Italy 1990 – Salvatore Schillaci
Mexico 1986 – Gary Lineker
Spain 1982 – Paolo Rossi

Read about their wins here.

Standings will be updated at the end of each day’s fixtures.  DM

