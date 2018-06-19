Russia2018: Senegoal, Russian riot and Japanese history

We now know which games in the final round might be boring. And there has been a win for "all of Africa".

Russia 3-1 Egypt

Goals ‘R’ Us. It looks like South Africa’s record of being the only host nation not to progress past the group stages at a World Cup will remain safely in tact. Russia ran riot against an Egyptian side who finally had the services of Mohamed Salah. But all he had to show for his efforts was a penalty kick and a ticket home. [Full report and highlights]

Poland 1-2 Senegal

An own goal and an absolute howler from the keeper. It’s everything you’d expect when an African side takes to the field. But those shockers didn’t come from an African side. Senegal became the first team from the mother continent to win in Russia, with striking stars Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane both failing to score. [Full report and highlights]

Colombia 1-2 Japan

If you’re going to have your hand-in-the-box moment, it’s probably not the best idea to do it within the first three minutes of your team’s opening game at the World Cup. But nobody told Carlos Sanchez. His penalty giveaway gifted Japan an early lead and, while Colombia did pull a goal back, Yuya Osako’s second-half header made history. [Full report and highlights]

News you might care about

Sepp in the house! Despite being banned, former Fifa President Sepp Blatter reportedly flew into Moscow on Tuesday to hang out with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Blatter had previously said he was given a personal invitation by Putin and the two will watch Portugal take on Morocco. [Reuters]

Dele Alli missed England training on Tuesday in order to have a scan on his thigh. That’s not part of some weird new punishment invented by coach Gareth Southgate, it’s a bona fide injury concern. Southgate said Alli was “feeling a little bit of an issue” during England’s last-gasp win over Tunisia on Monday. There’s time to get sorted, though, as the Three Lions are only back in action on Sunday when they play Panama. [Sky Sports]

In other injury news, Neymar hobbled out of training on Tuesday with a painful ankle. Not great news for Brazil, who are under the cosh after drawing with Switzerland and face Costa Rica on Friday. A spokesperson for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) put the issues down to all the knocks Neymar took in his side’s opening game. He’s not just crying foul, either. The Swiss roughed up Brazil’s main man so much that he won ten free kicks, more than any player in a World Cup match since 1998. [AFP]

Quote of the day

“We didn’t mince words, because we want to make things better against Sweden. We talked a lot, such meetings are good, it’s a liberating feeling and the outlines came from the coach.”

Germany captain Manuel Neuer shares some insight on how the team processed that shocker of an opening result against Mexico.

Fixtures on 20 June

14:00 Portugal vs Morocco

17:00 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia

20:00 Iran vs Spain

Dish of the day

Variety is the spice of life… and Spanish cuisine. While there are many variants on the tapas theme, we’re opting for a single one: croquetas de jamón. Basically, it’s ham and cheese croquettes.