#Russia2018

Golden Boot standings: The top scorers at the World Cup

By Daily Maverick 19 June 2018

Alfred Finnbogason (R) of Iceland beats goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero of Argentina to score the 1-1 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Iceland in Moscow, Russia, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores most goals at the World Cup. This list will be updated as the tournament progresses.

First things first, let’s deal with how these things are decided. At the top of the list? You guessed it: goals. That’s followed by assists in the event that players are tied. If things are still all square after that, the player who was on the pitch for the least amount of time walks away with the golden shoe. For a history on who has won this award, read this.

Standings last updated on 19 June 2018, 19:24.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured shortly before kick off of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, 15 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

  • Goals: 3
  • Minutes played: 95
  • Shots: 4
  • Assists: 0

Hat-trick hero in that bonkers match against Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list to fit the golden shoe.

Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates after scoring the 4-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018. EPA

2. Denis Cheryshev

  • Goals: 2
  • Minutes played: 73
  • Shots: 4
  • Assists: 0
From Russia, with love. Denis Cheryshev​ scored an absolute screamer in the host country’s opening fixture and has a chance to add to his tally on Tuesday when they take on Egypt.
Diego Costa of Spain celebrates after scoring the 2-2 equalizer during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, 15 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

3. Diego Costa

  • Goals: 2
  • Minutes played: 77
  • Shots: 3
  • Assists: 0

It took him a while to get going but when Romelu Lukaku​ came alive in Belgium’s opener, it was glorious.

Diego Costa of Spain celebrates after scoring the 2-2 equalizer during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, 15 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

4. Romelu Lukaku

  • Goals: 2
  • Minutes played: 96
  • Shots: 3
  • Assists: 0

It took him a while to get going but when Romelu Lukaku​ came alive in Belgium’s opener, it was glorious.

Diego Costa of Spain celebrates after scoring the 2-2 equalizer during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, 15 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

5. Harry Kane

  • Goals: 2
  • Minutes played: 97
  • Shots: 3
  • Assists: 0
Harry Kane spared England’s blushes against Tunisia. The Tottenham man scored the opener and then the last-gasp header to sneak victory for the Three Lions.

Players with one goal each

  • Aleksandr Golovin (Russia)
  • Artem Dzyuba (Russia)
  • Juan Quintero (Colombia)
  • Hirving Lozano (Mexico)
  • Shinji Kagawa (Japan)
  • Antoine Griezmann (France)
  • Dries Mertens (Belgium)
  • M’Baye Niang (Senegal)
  • Yuya Osako (Japan)
  • Alfred Finnbogason (Iceland)
  • Fernandez Nacho (Spain)
  • Mile Jedinak (Australia)
  • Sergio Agüero (Argentina)
  • Yury Gazinsky (Russia)
  • Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland)
  • Luka Modric (Croatia)
  • Andreas Granqvist (Sweden)
  • José Giménez (Uruguay)
  • Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia)
  • Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark)
  • Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia)
  • Philippe Coutinho (Brazil)
  • Steven Zuber (Switzerland)

Players above appear in order of minutes (from most to  least). Standings will be updated at the end of each day’s fixtures.  DM

Gallery

Daily Maverick

Accounting standards

UK auditing watchdog slams KPMG’s decline in quality

By Marianne Thamm

#Russia2018

World Cup results: Senegal off to a winning start with classy win over Poland

AFP
25 mins ago
2 mins

Op-Ed

Schools ignore the law when enforcing payment of school fees

GroundUp
3 hours ago
3 mins

#Russia2018

World Cup results: Japan snatch win over ten-man Colombia

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

French fighter jets go quiet for school exams

AFP 5 hours ago

Newsdeck, World, Business

China accuses Trump of ‘blackmail’ after new tariffs threat

AFP 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump says US not ‘migrant camp’ amid family separation crisis

AFP 14 hours ago

Analysis

The ANC NEC’s multiple province-sized headaches
Qaanitah Hunter 19 hours ago
6 mins

"Have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it." ~ Salvador Dalí

WORLD CUP HISTORY

The players with the golden boots

Max Benson 7 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Interview

UCT’s new vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng on transitions, transformation and Twitter

Rebecca Davis
18 hours ago
5 mins

ISS Today

Corruption fuels cash-in-transit heists

ISS Today
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

State security review panel will need the wisdom of Solomon

Nel Marais
18 hours ago
9 mins

op-ed

Why the PIC’s Private Equity arm cannot be private

Dirk De Vos
19 hours ago
8 mins
0