The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores most goals at the World Cup. This list will be updated as the tournament progresses.
First things first, let’s deal with how these things are decided. At the top of the list? You guessed it: goals. That’s followed by assists in the event that players are tied. If things are still all square after that, the player who was on the pitch for the least amount of time walks away with the golden shoe. For a history on who has won this award, read this.
Standings last updated on 19 June 2018, 19:24.
Hat-trick hero in that bonkers match against Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list to fit the golden shoe.
It took him a while to get going but when Romelu Lukaku came alive in Belgium’s opener, it was glorious.
Players above appear in order of minutes (from most to least). Standings will be updated at the end of each day’s fixtures. DM
