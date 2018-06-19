Alfred Finnbogason (R) of Iceland beats goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero of Argentina to score the 1-1 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Iceland in Moscow, Russia, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores most goals at the World Cup. This list will be updated as the tournament progresses.