Kolarov kills it, spy claims rock Sweden, Mexico stun Germany, Brazil draw

Zlatan arrived and the tournament delivered another upset.

Compiled by ANTOINETTE MULLER, photos by EPA.

After what felt like never-ending action on Saturday, Sunday was positively tame.

The early kick-off saw Serbia return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010. They beat Costa Rica 1-0 in a tense encounter that came with a bit of argy-bargy towards the end.

Aleksandar Kolarov’s winning goal was the third scored from a direct free-kick in the 2018 World Cup – as many as we had in the entire 2014 edition.

Spying with my little eye, the Swedes sneaking into South Korea’s closed training. Swedish coach Janne Andersson was forced to apologise at his press conference after claims that one of his scouts was involved in a covert operation earlier in the week.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic showed up to watch Germany take on Mexico. Somewhat disappointingly, he did not go full Zlatan and pull on a German shirt.

Germany sure could have used him. They were stunned by Mexico, losing 0-1 in a match that was good for entertainment but terrible for the purist.

In that same fixture, Rafael Márquez became only the third player to play at five World Cups, equalling the record held by Antonio Carbajal (Mexico) and Lothar Matthäus (Germany).

And here’s another stat to get your noggin going. World Cups have not been kind to defending champions. Out of the last 12 competitions, those who hold the cup have failed to win their opening game on nine occasions.

Heading into the clash, The Green and Yellow had a solid record, having won 17 of their last 21 matches since Tite took over as coach back in June 2016. But then it’s been that kind of tournament so far. Numbers mean nothing and while the drama of late goals seems to be fading, the underdogs are doing the business.