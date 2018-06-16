VAR, penalty howlers and colourful fans light up the World Cup

Supporters of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Croatia and Nigeria in Kaliningrad, Russia, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK EDITORIAL USE ONLY

World Cup day three done and dusted. If you didn't have time to watch it all, here's a visual wrap.

Compiled by ANTOINETTE MULLER, photos by EPA.

The early kick off brought VAR into action for the first time, but it was Paul Pogba’s goal that made the difference as France beat Australia 2-1. For your picture pleasure, we include an insider’s view of the VAR booth.

In a dramatic upset, Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw. Lionel Messi missed a penalty. Or, if you prefer a more colourful narrative, had his spot kick saved by a part-time filmmaker.

Soccer is completely amateur in Iceland. Nobody is paid to play or coach. The man in charge of the Nordic-side is Heimir Hallgrímsson, a part-time dentist who had to get leave from work to come to the World Cup. And yes, he will always be a dentist, in case you are wondering. Or that’s what he told journalists ahead of the opener anyway.

How lucky are we? We got to see VAR in action not once, but twice. Only it didn’t go quite as well for the penalty-taker on its second use. Peru’s Christian Cueva had an absolute mare of a shot.

Maybe he’s mates with Messi and was trying to take some of the embarrassment away from the Argentinian.

There was another goal for all of Africa early in the first half between Croatia and Nigeria. Except it went in the wrong net. Oghenekaro Etebo was the offender but it was a pretty awful first half all round, with not one of the 13 shots on target. Unless you count shots on your own goal. The Blazers ended with a 2-0 win.

Finally, let’s hear it for the fans.