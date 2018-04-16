Land Expropriation

Is the problem with the law or the implementation of the law?

By Nkateko Mabasa 16 April 2018

Photo: Villages surrounding the Pilanesberg Platinum mine in the North West in South Africa have severe unemployment, lack of basic infrastructure and are without running water, despite being on one of the riches reserves of platinum in the World. The owners and tribal chief in the area are accused of stealing over R25 billion that was supposed to be spent on developing the surrounding area. Photo: Daniel Born

A number of land reform policies have been passed over the years, and it seems the missing step might just be their implementation. Several discussions held recently on land expropriation kicked off the debate at the very heart of the land dispute saga: a defence of the Constitution over its frightening and eventual amendment.

Ever since Parliament decided to look into ways to expropriate land in South Africa, especially without any form of compensation, civil society organisations, government and a host of public institutions have been hosting debates and talks on whether it is even necessary to amend the Constitution at all in the pursuit of land reform.

The South African Human Rights Commission last month invited submissions from civil society on the Impact of Rural Land Use and Ownership Patterns in South Africa. The hearing saw the Legal Resources Centre, Nkuzi Development Association, and the Foundation for Human Rights make oral submissions before the panel.

Ruth Hall, a panellist and professor at The University of the Western Cape, concluded:

“So far we haven’t heard that the Constitution is a problem in terms of advancing land reform, rather we have been hearing a lot about the opportunities to secure rights to land, and those opportunities have been squandered, which raises questions about political will and whether we have the kind of institutions that can drive the process.”

Nkuzi Development Association, a Section 21 organisation created to help rural communities access and assert their land rights, spoke about how land restitution cases have not been followed through by the Limpopo provincial government at the detriment of the people involved.

The Popelo community’s drawn out case in their fight to access land was submitted as a case study of how the poor implementation of already existing laws for land reform is the cause for continued inequality in the area.

In 2007, the Constitutional Court ruled in favour of the community’s claim to the Boomplaats farm in GaSekgopo near Tzaneen, in Limpopo.

According to Motlanalo Lebepe, director of Nkuzi Development Association, the Limpopo provincial land claims, in accordance to the “willing buyer, willing seller” policy, has since paid 90% of the of the agreed amount to the farmer whose land is being expropriated.

This, however, was done only two years ago, nine years since the deal was made in 2007.

However, the previous farm owner still uses the land and extracts water from it while the community has no access to the land.

Lebepe explained that this was because, despite having paid for it, the provincial government was not doing anything further to take possession of the farm.

At the moment land reform is not even slow, it is not happening,” said Lebepe.

The debate on land expropriation has revealed cases where the current laws that permit expropriation have not been tried and tested, but mostly been “strangled by bureaucracy”.

Lepede cited a case involving a family of 14 farm dwellers who were illegally evicted from a farm in Waterval, in the Elim area in Limpopo. The family was then dumped in the neighbouring town without proper alternative accommodation.

This has created animosity between the community and the evicted family, as the community hall they are now staying in was meant to be for public use, not housing.

There is no privacy as the family includes the elderly, men, women and children,” said Lepebe.

According to Hanif Vally, Deputy Director of the Foundation of Human Rights, what compounds the issue, is that no one has ever been convicted of an illegal eviction.

Farmers often breach the Extension of Security of Tenure Act (ESTA) that ensures farm dwellers rights to reside in a farm. This act, says Vally, prohibits farmers from evicting workers from the farm if they have been living there for more than 10 years or those who have reached the age of 60 and those unable to work due to ill-health, disability or injury.

The Foundation for Human Rights was dismayed at the failure of the 50/50 policy (formerly titled the Strengthening the Relative Rights of People Working the Land policy) aimed at accelerating land reform. Under this policy, first passed in the Western Cape, the farmers would only own half of the farm.

This would allow farm workers to have access to land on an equitable basis and secure collateral capital through the issuing of title deeds and certification of formal land tenure.

However, although this might have been a step in the right direction, the policy has not been implemented.

Another policy seen as a failure was the “One Household, One Hectare” policy published by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, where one hectare of land would be allocated to every household in need.

Through this, households would be encouraged to participate in the economy and open market and further alleviate poverty through redistribution.

However, according to Wilmien Wicomb, an attorney with the Legal Resource Centre, rural land ownership is still understood through customary law, where traditional leaders are custodians of the communal land.

Our understanding of ownership is inherited from the (aparthied) transition,” said Wicomb.

Wicomb cited the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela case in the North West as an example of a deeply unjust land ownership dispute.

The Mothlabe community, with a population of 3,000 residents, sits under a rich deposit of platinum, however, they do not benefit from this mineral resource nor were they a part of the sale of the land to a private company for mining.

When the chief decides to dispose of land and farms belonging to the community, he holds a meeting with about 100 followers and a government department representative, then he signs the legislation alone. The community is stripped of the land and the mining company pays large fees (to the Chief) to lease or buy it,” said Wicomb.

Since the ANC ‘s December conference policy on land and Parliament’s vote to expropriate land without compensation, the report on the Assessment of Key Legislation of Fundamental Change published by the High-Level Panel, a forum led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, has been widely cited.

The panel reviewed more than a 1,000 pieces of legislation by government since 1994 and recommended reviews to some of the policies and even a repeal of others.

Amongst those recommended to be either amended or repealed is the Ingonyama Trust – an entity formed to administer land which is traditionally owned by the Zulu people in KwaZulu-Natal.

The land under the stewardship of the traditional leaders gives them autonomy to decide what happens to it without consultation with their subjects. The recommendations in this report then would have this land removed under their care and placed under the government.

This has caused a stir between traditional chiefs and the government, with the chief threatening to take legal action if the land is taken from them. This raises the question of who really owns the land held by the Ingonyama trust?

This is a crucial blind spot on the debate of expropriation of land,” said Wicomb.

According to Dr Shanelle Van der Berg, another panellist at the hearing, people in rural areas are suffering, and they don’t have access to basic socio-economic services or development projects.

It is very important to tap into the constitutional provision in section 25 which makes provision for government to take reasonable legislative and other measures to foster equitable access to land,” said Van der Berg.

The National Forum for Dialogue on Land, Heritage and Human Rights, at the request of the Parliamentary Constitutional Review Committee, was also convened concurrently with the SAHRC dialogue to discuss this issue of land.

And the major theme to come out of the two-day forum was whether amending the Constitution is necessary in expropriating land now that there is political will on land reform.

The Minister of Land Reform, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane intimated that her department is already involved in land reform initiatives ahead of Parliament’s findings on ways to expropriate land without compensation.

Jeremy Cronin, Deputy Minister of Public Works, cautioned government of the limitations in its ability to expropriate land without compensation.

He argues that there should only be no compensation in certain circumstances, such as where the land is abandoned or unused, as well as where the tenants live on the land they farm but do not have title deeds.

On 4 April, SERI (the Socio-Economic Rights Institute) made submissions in Parliament to the Joint Committee on Constitutional Review about expropriation as “a policy tool for the implementation of land reform”.

The report highlights the potential the state has through expropriation by “unlocking speculatively held or abandoned land” and how this can “enable the state to acquire vacant land and buildings which could then be used for the provision of permanent housing”.

However, according to SERI, the state can employ, under the already existing laws, instruments at its disposal in its pursuit of meaningful land reform.

Only once those efforts have been tested and found wanting will it be possible to consider whether constitutional and statutory amendments are necessary or desirable,” said SERI in a statement. DM

Photo: Villages surrounding the Pilanesberg Platinum mine in North West in South Africa have severe unemployment, lack of basic infrastructure and are without running water, despite being on one of the riches reserves of platinum in the World. The owners and tribal chief in the area are accused of stealing over R25bn that was supposed to be spent on developing the surrounding area. Photo: Daniel Born

Gallery

Nkateko Mabasa

SCORPIO

Gupta, Inc: The Lawyers, Part One

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Winnie’s Legacy

Sidney Mufamadi delivers a rich history lesson

Greg Nicolson
53 mins ago
5 mins

Cyril’s Big Four

Ramaphosa tasks ‘Pack of Lions’ to hunt down investors

Peter Fabricius
54 mins ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Johannesburg police on the hunt after robbers shoot security guard dead in early morning heist

News24 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boy unearths legendary Danish king’s trove in Germany

AFP 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

SA government condemns recent attacks in Syria

News24 11 hours ago

Analysis

ANC North West: Still crazy after all these years
Stephen Grootes 3 hours ago
5 mins

Cats are generally attracted to eating human earwax.

China

The Real Ivory Game

Karl Ammann 58 mins ago
13 mins

OPINIONISTA

Claims that a sugar tax works wither under scrutiny

Ivo Vegter
35 mins ago
6 mins

Healthy Seas

Mining interests ‘stalling’ SA plans to protect more of the ocean

Tony Carnie
3 hours ago
4 mins

Newsflash

AFU swoops on Saxonwold as State obtains order for Gupta-linked assets

Jessica Bezuidenhout
9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

A family outing, South African style

Lance Claasen
34 mins ago
5 mins

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

Richard Poplak
16 APR
10 mins

Land Expropriation

Is the problem with the law or the implementation of the law?

Nkateko Mabasa
3 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

DA denies receiving classified information from intelligence inspector general

News24 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 20 hours ago

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 20 hours ago

ISS Today

Africa needs a revolution in education
ISS Today 7 hours ago
5 mins

North Korea has a VHS copy of Space Jam ensconced in a museum.

OPINIONISTA

Is time up for Zimbabwe’s opaque diamond sector?

Nick Donovan 32 mins ago
3 mins

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
24 hours ago
8 mins

Op-Ed

Quality and safety must be controlled to protect food sector and consumers

Wandile Sihlobo
3 hours ago
3 mins

Letter to the Editor

Decay in Free State must be recognised to be corrected

Daily Maverick
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

What Ma Winnie can teach us about politics, power and women’s lives in the Struggle

Annie Devenish
28 mins ago
6 mins

Herb Kaiser (1924-2018)

US diplomat who helped thousands of black South Africans get a medical education

J Brooks Spector
3 hours ago
10 mins

GroundUp

Court rules that banks can sell your house for next to nothing

GroundUp
3 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 20 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief in new Twitter storm

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 15 APR

South Africa

Youth Unemployment in Focus: When you’re job-hunting so long that you’re no longer young
Marelise van der Merwe, Aphiwe Ngalo & Rebecca Redelmeier 8 hours ago
11 mins

"Numbers constitute the only universal language." ~ Nathanael West

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

A new term begins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group 9 hours ago
5 mins

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
15 APR
5 mins

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland
24 hours ago
5 mins

Analysis

Funeral Politics

Stephen Grootes
24 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile

Helen Zille
23 hours ago
10 mins

Analysis

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis
24 hours ago
5 mins

Scorpio Analysis

The case against the NPA’s case against Pillay, van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg

Pauli Van Wyk
10 APR
14 mins

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Trump considers re-joining Pacific trade pact he once spurned

AFP 13 APR

Debating and Public Speaking Championships

Pupils lob word bombs on privilege and patriarchy
Rebecca Redelmeier 10 hours ago
4 mins

"Have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it." ~ Salvador Dalí

Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones 23 hours ago
4 mins

CWG2018 Analysis

South Africa’s dawn of greatness

Antoinette Muller
23 hours ago
5 mins

Miloš Forman (1932-2018)

One of a kind Czech film genius who enriched the world

J Brooks Spector
23 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Congress: Banding together for a common interest – avoiding change

Yonela Diko
23 hours ago
5 mins

Remembering Winnie

‘Too often, we were not there for her’

Cyril Ramaphosa
14 APR
10 mins

Op-Ed

Scepticism as public hearings on land expropriation commence

Sobantu Mzwakali and Sithandiwe Yeni
23 hours ago
4 mins

Health-E

Children face hunger and violent futures as thieves target school feeding programmes

Health-e News
23 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

South African Sabbatini seizes early lead, Johnson in the hunt

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Politics, World

Ex-FBI chief Comey: Trump ran White House like a ‘mob boss’

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Business, Life, etc

Netflix blow to Cannes film festival as line-up is announced

AFP 12 APR

ZAPIRO

Iqbal’s Everest
Zapiro 11 APR
< 1 min

Reindeer can see UV light.

Analysis

A divided party puts up facade of unity at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

Carien Du Plessis 14 APR
7 mins

Visual Essay

South Africa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Leila Dougan
13 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Mama Winnie honoured, at last

Greg Nicolson
14 APR
6 mins

Op-Ed

Let us honour Winnie’s legacy by reaching out to those in need

Pinky Kekana
11 APR
4 mins

amaBhungane

Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal

amaBhungane
12 APR
3 mins

Audi TT-RS

The real sports car deal

Deon Schoeman
13 APR
8 mins

2018 Commonwealth Games

Indomitable Semenya cruises to the golden double

Antoinette Muller
13 APR
3 mins

Newsdeck, Sport, Life, etc

Girls banned from Japan sumo event amid sexism uproar

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Macron says has ‘proof’ of Syrian chemical attack, vows response

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Trump warns Russia missiles ‘coming’ after Syria attack

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Ronaldo rescues Real Madrid after sensational Juventus comeback

AFP 12 APR

Remembering Winnie

‘The pain inflicted on her lives on in us’ – Zenani Dlamini
Daily Maverick Staff Reporter 14 APR
7 mins

Because it was banned in the 1900s the majority of Americans do not know that blackcurrant flavoured anything is in actual fact a normality worldwide.

ISS Today

Can Africa be the big Brexit winner?

ISS Today 13 APR
5 mins

GroundUp

Western Cape government pours millions into security contract for a Green Point property

GroundUp
13 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Winnie Mandela: the Zeitgeist of Young Women

Busani Ngcaweni
14 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Unsubstantiated smear campaigns put journalists at serious risk – SANEF

Daily Maverick
13 APR
2 mins

FLIXATION

Kevin’s bacon and the case for nudity parity on television

Tony Jackman
13 APR
7 mins
0