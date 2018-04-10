Daily Maverick cautioned by the Press Ombud

Following a complaint lodged by Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, the Press Ombud has cautioned Daily Maverick for wrongly stating that Advocate Nkosinathi Dladla was the acting chief director who had approved of a R500,000 payment to the SABC for an interview with the Minister on SABC3’s Real Talk with Anele. Daily Maverick was directed to correct the mistake.

The story: Social Development has allegedly paid SABC R500,000 to interview Bathabile Dlamini – but no one's talking

Dlamini submitted that Dladla was not the acting Chief Director – he has been Chief Director since 2009 – and he did not approve the programme.

The Ombud found that the statement by Daily Maverick was in breach of Section 1.1 of the Press Code which says, “The media shall take care to report news … accurately …”

There is no finding with regards to the statement that Dladla approved the expenditure, said the Ombud.

Dlamini lodged a number of other complaints with the Ombud, all of which were dismissed. DM

Visit www.presscouncil.org.za for the full finding.

Additional Editor’s Note: Following publication of the report, Advocate Nkosinathi Dladla complained to Daily Maverick, stating that he had not signed off the contract. He said he should have been given the chance to verify the fact before publication. He said he is not acting in the position, but currently acting deputy director-general responsible for Corporate Support Services since December 2017. He also stated that the only time that he had heard about the interview project was when it was screened on television. He did not respond when asked who had authorised the expenditure.