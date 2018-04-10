The soul of wit
10 April 2018 02:35 (South Africa)
South Africa

Daily Maverick cautioned by the Press Ombud

  • Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick
  • South Africa
  • 10 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
Photo: A screen grab of the programme, SABC 3 Real Talk with Anele, which hosted Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini.

Following a complaint lodged by Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, the Press Ombud has cautioned Daily Maverick for wrongly stating that Advocate Nkosinathi Dladla was the acting chief director who had approved of a R500,000 payment to the SABC for an interview with the Minister on SABC3’s Real Talk with Anele. Daily Maverick was directed to correct the mistake.

The story: Social Development has allegedly paid SABC R500,000 to interview Bathabile Dlamini – but no one's talking

Dlamini submitted that Dladla was not the acting Chief Director – he has been Chief Director since 2009 – and he did not approve the programme.

The Ombud found that the statement by Daily Maverick was in breach of Section 1.1 of the Press Code which says, “The media shall take care to report news … accurately …”

There is no finding with regards to the statement that Dladla approved the expenditure, said the Ombud.

Dlamini lodged a number of other complaints with the Ombud, all of which were dismissed. DM

Visit www.presscouncil.org.za for the full finding.

Additional Editor’s Note: Following publication of the report, Advocate Nkosinathi Dladla complained to Daily Maverick, stating that he had not signed off the contract. He said he should have been given the chance to verify the fact before publication. He said he is not acting in the position, but currently acting deputy director-general responsible for Corporate Support Services since December 2017. He also stated that the only time that he had heard about the interview project was when it was screened on television. He did not respond when asked who had authorised the expenditure.

  • Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick
  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Pravin Gordhan, former Minister of Finance of, speaking during the session ‘The G20 Agenda: Charting a New Course for Growth’ at the Annual Meeting 2017 of the World Economic Forum in Davos, January 19, 2017. Copyright by World Economic Forum / Jakob Polacsek

Operation Fix SoEs: Gordhan replaces Denel board

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Former South African president Jacob Zuma supporters outside KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, South Africa, 06 April 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Analysis: BLF, Zuma’s new BFF, has its sights set on 2019

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay (C) arrives at the head offices of the Hawks police unit after South African Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, failed to appear before the South African Police Forces offices in Pretoria , South Africa, 25 August 2016. EPA/Kim Ludbrook

SARS Wars: Case against SARS executives postponed, accused blame 'ulterior' motives

By Greg Nicolson
Photograph of Raymond Suttner by Chris Snelling

Op-Ed: Is Zuma mounting a revolt against the Ramaphosa-led ANC and state?

By Raymond Suttner
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa reacts after winning the Women's 100m Breaststroke Final of the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, 09 April 2018. EPA/DARREN ENGLAND

CWG2018: ‘Unbelievable’ #TeamSA brings welcome relief with glut of gold

By Antoinette Muller
Photo: Newly elected President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa is hugged by Democratic Alliance Party leader Mmusi Maimane during an extraordinary sitting, Cape Town, South Africa, 15 February 2018. EPA-EFE/Mike Hutchings / POOL

Analysis: The Politics of Diversity

By Stephen Grootes
NDMazin-DAYZero5-MAIN-IMAGE.jpg

The Comic Absurdity of Day Zero (Episode 5)

By N.D. Mazin
Photo: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks outside Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Soweto, Johannesburg, 02 April 2018. Former wife of South Africa’s first black president, Nelson Mandela, and veteran South African anti-apartheid activist Winnie Mandela passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on 02 April 2018 at age 81. EPA-EFE/STR

Op-Ed: Political sea change provides fresh impetus to SA’s economic growth

By Mills Soko

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.