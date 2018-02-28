Knowledge 2.0.
28 February 2018 19:28 (South Africa)
South Africa

Modack and his Mafia gang co-accused out on bail

  • By APHIWE NGALO and HLUMELA DYANTYI
    By APHIWE NGALO and HLUMELA DYANTYI
  • South Africa
  • 28 Feb 2018 06:31 (South Africa)
Photo: Cape Town from Lion’s Head, by Jim Sher via Flickr. 

Five members of Cape Town’s underworld Mafia gang were granted bail thanks to insufficient evidence. By APHIWE NGALO and HLUMELA DYANTYI.

The members of the nightlife underworld Mafia gang, allegedly led by Nafiz Modack, were granted R10,000 bail each on Wednesday in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

The five men accused of extortion and intimidation were granted bail on the grounds that there was insufficient evidence on the part of the prosecution.

The look on investigating officer Colonel Charl Kinnear’s face suggested he was distressed as Magistrate Joe Magele gave his ruling.

In the bail hearing, Magele gave a rundown on the events leading up to the court appearance. He noted that the charges dated back to 2 April 2017, but the accused were only arrested on 15 December 2017.

This court is not one to speculate why they [the accused] were not arrested from the beginning,” Magele said.

Nonetheless, he guaranteed that the court would base its decisions on all the charges.

A video submitted into evidence by Kinnear did not strengthen the prosecution’s case against the five accusedModack, Colin Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay.

When the video was submitted to court earlier, Kinnear was supposed to explain what was occurring, but the defence was against this, saying that he had no expertise to do so. The video was eventually played and Magele said that he saw nothing threatening or intimidating in the demeanour of the accused in the video.

Despite the court being warned that the release of the accused would endanger the public, the lack of evidence to substantiate these claims by the prosecution contributed to bail being granted.

A recorded telephone conversation between Modack and a staff member of Cafe Grand also suggested that there was no intimidation or threats and that the conversation was normal and business related, according to the defence.

Modack claims that he has a bounty over his head of R20-million which is the only reason why he drives around in large convoys and has bodyguards.

He denied the charges of intimidation and extortion, along with his co-accused. The five have also denied any affiliations to The Security Group, (TSG). Police have previously alleged were at the centre of Mafia gang operations.

Magele also stated that there was no evidence on paper or which was presented in court that proved that state witnesses had been threatened or would be threatened.

The bail ruling comes after Modack and Cronje were each granted R10,000 bail on Monday in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg, according to News24.

The were granted bail after an “extremely poor” case was presented to Magistrate Syta Prinsloo. The two accused are facing similar charges in Johannesburg to the ones faced in Cape Town. DM

See our earlier report regarding the sensational claims and counterclaims in the Modack case here.

Photo: Cape Town from Lion’s Head, by Jim Sher via Flickr. 

  • By APHIWE NGALO and HLUMELA DYANTYI
    By APHIWE NGALO and HLUMELA DYANTYI
  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Lord Peter Hain (EPA)

Newsflash: Lord Hain pushes for probe into Bank of Baroda links to looted Gupta funds

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Members of the Hawks special police unit raid the compound of the Gupta family in Johannesburg, South Africa, early on 14 February 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Report: Hawks say NPA hindering justice in State Capture investigation

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Hundreds of EFF members can be see making their way towards Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital as the political party held a demonstration demanding improvements in public healthcare. Photo: Daily Maverick

Bara Picket: EFF protest woeful state of public health system

By BHEKI C. SIMELANE
Photo: A South African woman carrying her baby rests against a fence with thousands of South Africans waiting in line outside Guguletu Social Services office to register for a Social Relief of Distress Grant, Gugulethu, Cape Town, South Africa 28 January 2009. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Sitting Bucks: Damning survey explains how Net1 benefits from close proximity to social grant recipients

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates David Mabuza, who was sworn is as deputy president on 27 February 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Analysis: Ramaphosa’s state of the nation is taking shape, but the provinces are in dire need of TLC

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Former National Director of Public Prosecutions, Mxolisi Nxasana. Photo: EWN

Op-Ed: Mxolisi Nxasana must be reinstated as National Director of Public Prosecutions

By Nicole Fritz
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa on the parliamentary precinct shortly after addressing the House of Traditional Leaders. This follows his announcement of a new Cabinet on Monday night. Photo: Leila Dougan

Parliament: Historic land expropriation agreement reached amid South Africa’s changing politics

By Marianne Merten
Photo: King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the sidelines of the Fifth African Union-European Union Summit taking place in Abidjan, the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo: GCIS)

ISS Today: Morocco prepares to make its mark on security in Africa

By ISS TODAY

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.