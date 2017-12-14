The Gathering (video, session 10): Julius Malema – The Guptas are an irritation

The taps may have run dry in Sandton on Thursday 23 November, 2017, but the conversation flowed at Daily Maverick’s The Gathering, held at the convention centre. The last word went to EFF Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema, who spoke to Daily Maverick’s Richard Poplak.

The one-liners flowed. Malema dismissed the Guptas as “an irritation”, blamed his earlier R18-million tax woes on “ignorance” and said his love for Robert Mugabe has never faltered. Read our earlier report here. DM

Photo: Julius Malema told the audience at The Gathering: ‘I love Bob [Mugabe]. But when I love you, it doesn’t mean I can’t criticise you.’ Photo: Daniel Born