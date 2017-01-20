The Afcon day that was: 19 January – Senegal first to qualify for quarters, Ghana horses around

Africa’s top ranked team, Senegal, showed why they were hot favourites heading into the tournament after becoming the first side to qualify for the quarterfinals. ANTOINETTE MULLER picks some other points you might have missed from Thursday’s Afcon action.

We’re barely one week into the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, but already we’re heading towards the business end of the tournament. By Saturday, two rounds of fixtures will have been completed and we’ll have a good idea of what the quarterfinals might look like.

So far, only one of the tournament favourites – Senegal – look like serious contenders for the title and after another convincing win on Thursday, they’ve booked their spot in the quarterfinal. Here’s what you might have missed.

Senegal’s 2-0 win over Zimbabwe propels them into the quarters with a game to spare

Senegal were on the attack right from the start, creating three good chances in the first seven minutes. It took just two more to net their first chance and a further four to add their second. This was the kind of performance expected from the team ranked first in Africa, but Zimbabwe do deserve some credit. Despite clearly being out of their depth, they did manage to slow play down, all while playing without any sort of shape or structure. That they didn’t concede any more is largely down to their goalkeeper Tendai Mukuruva. But hey, with names like Teenage, Hardlife and Marvelous, at least they’ll make it into the best-named XI. [The Citizen]

Tunisia come out tops in north African derby

Despite being one of the favoured sides of the tournament – and providing much entertainment during the 2014 Soccer World Cup in Brazil, Algeria have looked rather dull and drab at this competition. Disjointed and discombobulated pretty much sums up the Fennec Foxes so far. Against Zimbabwe, they managed a meagre point, and on Thursday against Tunisia, they got nothing. Despite being the more impressive team for much of the first half, Algeria were undone through an own goal and a penalty. They managed to claw one back in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late. [BBC]

Anti-government protesters arrested in Gabon

Sport and politics – go together like love and marriage. And the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations is no different. The country has been ruled by one family since 1967 and protests and violence simmered after the incumbent, Ali Bongo, won yet another election last year. Activists have used the tournament as a way to protest against the democratic failure and on Wednesday a group of what has been described as “peaceful” protesters were arrested. The activists are part of the Tournons La Page, or Turn The Page, collective and say they fight for democracy in Africa. Little is known about the circumstances of their arrest, but over on social media, fellow activists are calling for their release. [wagingnonviolence]

Horsing around with Baba Rahman

Look, don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. Ghana’s Baba Rahman ruptured his meniscus (that’s fancy speak for something in his heel) and, as you do, Ghana turned to horse placenta healer Marijana Kovacevic. Kovacevic has worked with the team before. She has also treated Frank Lampard, Robin van Persie, Vincent Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta, among others. Fluid from horse placenta is massaged into injured areas. The Serbian doctor also treated a group of Liverpool players in 2009 of which Rafael Benítez, coach of the Anfield club at the time, said: “She is a doctor with a degree in pharmacology and is really good with muscle injuries. If a player is supposed to be out for four weeks and he is back available within two or three days, and everything is clear, they are natural products, then why not?” [ghanasoccernet]

And then came the racism

Across the world, soccer has a pretty serious problem with racism. It happens in the stands across the world almost on a weekly basis. Everyone knows this, aside from the sport’s governing body, Fifa, who last year disbanded its anti-racism task-force saying its job is done. Glance over to Twitter – yes, that bastion of morality – and you’ll find that the job has only just begun. AJ+ compiled this video of some of the racists remarks (and condemnation thereof) made during the tournament so far. Fifa, we have a problem.

Cameroon clear up some confusion over Joel Matip

You might remember the story about Liverpool being a little in the dark over whether they can make use of Joel Matip’s services in the Premier League. Matip, like a few of his Cameroonian countrymen, said he couldn’t be bothered with playing in the Africa Cup of Nations this year. But that didn’t stop Cameroon from trying to call him up. Sources told Reuters that Cameroon have not directly asked Fifa to stop Matip playing for Liverpool, but they have not given them the all-clear either. According to Reuters, they are unlikely to do so, because it would cause “outrage” in Cameroon.

Gabon hit hard by injuries

Tournament hosts Gabon, whose chances of making it past the group stages are looking increasingly slim, have lost both midfielder Mario Lemina and fullback Johann Obiang. The former was injured during his side’s opening game last weekend while the latter suffered an injury in the first half of Wednesday’s Group A game. Maybe Doctor Kovacevic should get in touch. [Reuters]

Quote of the day

“We paid for one mistake which is hard to explain. We saw there the experience of a great player like Asamoah Gyan. This level of competition does not permit silly mistakes.” – Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Fact of the day

Senegal have a rather unfortunate record in the Africa Cup of Nations. They have the most appearances at the tournament of any team never to have won the trophy. This is their 14th tournament.

Thursday’s results

Friday, Saturday and Sunday fixtures

Friday, Group C: Ivory Coast vs Congo DR (18:00), Morocco vs Togo (21:00)

Saturday, Group D: Ghana vs Mali (18:00), Egypt vs Uganda (21:00)

Sunday, Group A: Cameroon vs Gabon (18:00), Guinea-Bissau vs Burkina Faso (21:00). DM

Photo: Senegal players celebrate Henri Saivet (number 22) goal during the 2017 African Cup of Nations Finals Afcon football match between Senegal and Zimbabwe at the Franceville Stadium in Gabon on 19 January 2017 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix