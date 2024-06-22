Defend Truth

Who’s in and who’s out of Ramaphosa’s Cabinet? Why we need to talk to our kids about marijuana; and how Ralph Stanfield cozied up with Old Mutual and Atterbury.

All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his Cabinet sometime after his inauguration on Wednesday, it will signal the seriousness of shaping this much-talked-about national unity government – and who holds power where.

By Marianne Merten

Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury

An amaBhungane and Daily Maverick investigation reveals how entities and associates linked to gang boss accused Ralph Stanfield and his wife, Nicole Johnson, tie them to a R3bn Cape Town industrial development property project — with the blessing of developers Atterbury and Old Mutual.

By amaBhungane and Daily Maverick reporters

Ramaphosa the right president for the GNU job

At his second-term inauguration in Pretoria on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa struck a deliberately inclusive and unifying note while welcoming South Africa’s new political reality. 

By Rebecca Davis

Inequality – the real challenge that lies ahead in an increasingly unequal world

There are three fundamental threats to any democracy, especially ours. The first is the tolerance of poverty, the second is the quest for certainty, and the third is a decline in the belief that losers stand a chance of winning again. And they all interact in ways that can become dangerously reinforcing.

By Mark Swilling

Newspapers in South Africa — chronicle of a death foretold

With reports of the likely closure of a number of print newspapers in South Africa, what does it say about the state of our crumbling news industry and shrinking newsrooms?

By Anton Harber

 

Lessons from a truant mind — why we need to talk to our kids about marijuana

Weed, dagga, doobie, ganja – call it what you want, but it’s out there aplenty and its private use is now legal, which means we as parents should have an open discussion with our children about it.

By Marianne Thamm

Inside Out 2 — Growing up and finding yourself is challenging

The Inside Out sequel gives parents and children yet another fantastic framework to discuss the emotional complexity that accompanies growing up.

By Tracy Benson

South Africa’s biggest arts festival turns 50 – we assess its impact

South Africa’s National Arts Festival’s economic impact on its host city, Makhanda, is estimated to be US$4.5 million a year. But it also makes an impact on a social and an artistic level.

By Jen Snowball

The Great Mascarene martin Snatch – Now you see him, now you don’t…

A group of bird-watchers sighted the extremely rare Mascarene martin in KwaZulu-Natal – before a lanner falcon intervened.

By Tony Carnie

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’

Amid debates about whether South Africa’s white shark population has shifted partly east or gone into a precipitous decline, sightings off the Eastern Cape – followed by a vanishing act in the wake of a confirmed orca attack – add credence to the view that the sharks move on when they become prey.

By Ed Stoddard

Fail! How I shamed myself with my amagwinyas-of-mass-destruction

‘What in the rock of ages are those?’ ‘You accidentally made rusks!’ ‘You cooked rocks!’ Just three of the 800 TikTok comments lampooning my failed attempt to make amagwinya, or vetkoek, a much-treasured food item in South Africa. (That’s not them in the picture by the way.)

By Ray Mahlaka

