Fast fashion comes at a cost – incurred mostly in the Global South – of enormously negative environmental and social impacts being embedded throughout its life cycle.
By Jenny Hall and Marius van Staden
Watch out for parties undermining democracy through IEC attacks; the ugly reality behind fast fashion; and a fascinating story of a Kenyan who saved SA’s 1994 elections.
It is worrying that there are increasingly desperate and shrill attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the IEC by making unsubstantiated and spurious allegations to raise public suspicion about its impartiality and honesty.
By Pierre de Vos
With unknown parties having such widely differing ideals and plans, a few explanatory notes are necessary.
By Shaun de Waal
It is unclear whether the Gauteng government has the financial muscle to pay 30% of Sanral’s debt plus the annual R3bn road maintenance bill. It’s also uncertain where the money will come from and where motorists will fall in this funding matrix.
By Ray Mahlaka
In 1831 a 22-year-old naturalist named Charles Darwin set sail for a trip around the world that would last five years and result in a theory that would change history. A lesser-known event was his meeting with an orangutan.
By Don Pinnock
As golf’s elite men’s players descended on Augusta National for the 2024 Masters, it signalled a brief conjunction of the splintered sport.
By Craig Ray
Washington Okumu, a Kenyan who was described as a professor or a diplomat, has been credited with mediating the dispute between the ANC and IFP that almost derailed South Africa’s 1994 election. His role has largely been forgotten.
By Nancy J. Jacobs for The Conversation
Kudakwashe Chigariro’s business turns non-recyclable materials into various styles of bags, reducing the impact on the environment of lightweight litter such as chip packets, while also helping to uplift women.
By Onke Ngcuka
The search for the Joule, South Africa’s only electric car, led to a conversation with the legendary designer of some of the world’s most beautiful sports cars, Keith Helfet. The man from Calvinia who became Jaguar’s top designer, it turned out, had also designed the Joule.
By Don Pinnock
Smallholder farmers are the backbone of local rice production in Ghana. They produce more than 50% of the total, writes Selorm Yaotse Dorvlo of the University of Ghana.
By Selorm Yaotse Dorvlo
