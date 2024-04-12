Defend Truth

The Weekend Wrap

Watch out for parties undermining democracy through IEC attacks; the ugly reality behind fast fashion; and a fascinating story of a Kenyan who saved SA’s 1994 elections.

Be wary of political parties that undermine our democracy by attacking the IEC

It is worrying that there are increasingly desperate and shrill attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the IEC by making unsubstantiated and spurious allegations to raise public suspicion about its impartiality and honesty.

By Pierre de Vos

Be wary of political parties that undermine our democracy by attacking the IEC

It is worrying that there are increasingly desperate and shrill attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the IEC by making unsubstantiated and spurious allegations to raise public suspicion about its impartiality and honesty.

By Pierre de Vos

Unravelling fast fashion — the ugly reality of environmental and worker exploitation behind the glam

Fast fashion comes at a cost – incurred mostly in the Global South – of enormously negative environmental and social impacts being embedded throughout its life cycle.

By Jenny Hall and Marius van Staden

Polling their weight — the mini-parties on executions, backdoor deals and the liquidation of the bourgeoisie

With unknown parties having such widely differing ideals and plans, a few explanatory notes are necessary.

By Shaun de Waal

E-tolls will soon be gone but a massive financial headache remains for the Gauteng government

It is unclear whether the Gauteng government has the financial muscle to pay 30% of Sanral’s debt plus the annual R3bn road maintenance bill. It’s also uncertain where the money will come from and where motorists will fall in this funding matrix.

By Ray Mahlaka

An Etoll gantry on December 2, 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The e-tolling system went live at midnight. Churches and unions are angry about the system and are calling for it to be boycotted. The Freedom Front Plus was in court yesterday in a final attempt to stop the system but their application was dismissed. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Daniel Born)

Recounting memories of the remarkable ape named Jenny who blew Charles Darwin’s mind

In 1831 a 22-year-old naturalist named Charles Darwin set sail for a trip around the world that would last five years and result in a theory that would change history. A lesser-known event was his meeting with an orangutan.

By Don Pinnock

The Masters 2024 brings golf’s top players together at a time when viewers are tuning out

As golf’s elite men’s players descended on Augusta National for the 2024 Masters, it signalled a brief conjunction of the splintered sport.

By Craig Ray

Washington Okumu

SA’s 1994 election was saved by a Kenyan — the fascinating story of Washington Okumu, the accidental mediator

Washington Okumu, a Kenyan who was described as a professor or a diplomat, has been credited with mediating the dispute between the ANC and IFP that almost derailed South Africa’s 1994 election. His role has largely been forgotten.

By Nancy J. Jacobs for The Conversation

Trash to treasure: Mission to help women and turn non-recyclable waste into bags

Kudakwashe Chigariro’s business turns non-recyclable materials into various styles of bags, reducing the impact on the environment of lightweight litter such as chip packets, while also helping to uplift women.

By Onke Ngcuka

Keith Helfet, the man who designed SA’s elusive electric car

The search for the Joule, South Africa’s only electric car, led to a conversation with the legendary designer of some of the world’s most beautiful sports cars, Keith Helfet. The man from Calvinia who became Jaguar’s top designer, it turned out, had also designed the Joule.

By Don Pinnock

Ghanaians love rice – how smallholder farmers could harvest more of it with the help of machines

Smallholder farmers are the backbone of local rice production in Ghana. They produce more than 50% of the total, writes Selorm Yaotse Dorvlo of the University of Ghana.

By Selorm Yaotse Dorvlo

Subscribe to First Thing to receive the big stories of the day in your inbox, every morning.

If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.

Support DM

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved