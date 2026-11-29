Tatjana Smith, South Africa’s most decorated Olympian, will make her debut for the Netherlands at the World Aquatics Short Course Championships in Beijing in December 2026, after World Aquatics approved her switch. Smith, who holds Dutch citizenship through her father, says the move offers greater high-performance support and a more sustainable career. Daily Maverick sports journalist Annemieke Thomaidis explains why Smith made the decision, including her prize-money dispute with Swimming South Africa. She also covers how the national team’s costs for Beijing are being paid, and why Matthew Sates and Rebecca Meder now plan to follow.

Reporting by: Annemieke Thomaidis

Filmed by: Anda Tolibadi

Edited by: Anda Tolibadi

Produced by: Emilie Gambade

Creative input by: Malibongwe Tyilo

Sub-edited by: Kevin Flynn

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By now, we’ve all heard the news that our most decorated Olympian, Tatjana Smith, is switching allegiances and will represent the Netherlands in the next chapter of her swimming career.

For those that have been following Smith’s story, particularly the developments over the course of this year, the announcement may not have come as much of a surprise.

Nevertheless, this is huge.

Smith, who announced just two months ago that she was returning to swimming, is South Africa’s most decorated Olympian with four medals collected across the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, including two gold medals.

Beyond the loss of such an accomplished athlete, her decision has put the spotlight on South Africa’s sporting federations, particularly Swimming South Africa, and the systems meant to support our athletes.

Now, the sports ministry is launching a probe into Swimming South Africa, with a task team appointed to investigate the federation’s governance and management.

Last time we spoke about Smith, we discussed her increasingly strained relationship with Swimming South Africa, particularly after the federation withheld her World Championship prize money.

To recap, after winning gold and silver at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan, Smith was informed that her $35,000 in prize money would be withheld because she had competed in the wrong kit.

The money was eventually paid more than a year later, around the time of the Paris Olympics. But the interest earned while it was being withheld was only handed over after her lawyers issued a letter of demand and I reported on the matter in Daily Maverick.

Smith has since spoken openly about the difficulties of being a professional swimmer in South Africa, including limited commercial opportunities, the practical implications surrounding facilities and equipment and the financial pressures that come with competing at the highest level.

In her announcement, she said that representing the Netherlands would offer greater high-performance support and the opportunity to build a more sustainable swimming career.

She also said she still doesn’t feel safe in her own federation.

In response to Smith’s announcement, Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie held a media briefing this week, where he apologised to Smith, saying she had been “treated like an enemy of this country”.

McKenzie has since asked Sascoc to launch a full investigation into Swimming South Africa, including its governance, finances, sponsorship agreements and the handling of athletes’ disputes.

A task team will investigate the federation’s management and recommend measures to stabilise it and preliminary findings are expected within three months.

Swimming South Africa has said Smith’s switch came as a surprise. But the dispute behind it has been running for years. When Smith’s move was announced, the minister accused the federation of trying to make her a scapegoat.

At a meeting with the ministry on 16 November, the federation said it had tried to reach Smith throughout the years-long dispute, and felt she was ignoring it. McKenzie dismissed that claim. He said he had documented evidence that Smith emailed the federation several times about the fine and her unpaid prize money.

It is unclear when Smith began the process, but World Aquatics has confirmed that her switch has been approved. Smith holds Dutch citizenship through her father and has not represented South Africa internationally since the Paris Olympics in 2024 after which she announced she was retiring.

Although she competed at the South African Short Course Championships in September this year, that was a domestic competition, where she won the 50m breaststroke title and set two personal bests, automatically qualifying her for the World Aquatics Short Course Championships in China in December.

Her return to competitive swimming was initially expected to see her represent South Africa in Beijing. Instead, she will make her debut for the Netherlands at the competition.

Smith’s sights are now set on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, where she hopes to compete in the 50m breaststroke.

She will remain based here and continue training with the team that has been part of her swimming journey, while joining the Dutch team for international competitions and training camps.

But while Smith will compete in China fully funded by the Dutch swimming federation, the financial reality for the 21 South African swimmers selected to represent the country has been very different.

Initially, Swimming South Africa expected each swimmer to contribute up to R55,000 towards the cost of competing.

That means athletes such as Chad le Clos, Erin Gallagher, Pieter Coetzé and Michael Houlie were facing a significant bill simply to wear the green and gold on the international stage.

That is until private schooling group Curro stepped in.

On 13 November, Curro announced that it had committed R525,000 in a sponsorship arrangement with Swimming South Africa to help national swimmers get to Beijing.

Under the arrangement, each swimmer who takes up the offer will receive R15,000 directly which will go towards travel and accommodation costs.

The balance will then go towards a national training camp in 2027, which will also give the swimmers an opportunity to run clinics for coaches and students.

The contribution does not cover the full cost to compete and Curro’s CEO, Cobus Loubser, has called on other South African corporates and foundations to contribute towards the team, stating that one company cannot solve the wider challenges surrounding national team funding.

When announcing her decision to switch sporting nationalities, Smith said that representing South Africa had been her childhood dream. When the opportunity came, it was a no-brainer.

She wanted to prove she could succeed in spite of the system, and so this move is not a rejection of South Africa or the people who supported her throughout her career.

Since her announcement, two more swimmers, Matthew Sates and Rebecca Meder, have also announced plans to switch their sporting allegiances, with Sates looking to represent Australia and Meder New Zealand.

So, if we cannot create an environment in which our athletes feel supported and able to build sustainable careers, then the question alongside the ‘why are they leaving’ is ‘who will be next’? DM